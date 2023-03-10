Patrick Mahomes has been the Chiefs' starting quarterback since 2018 and during his five seasons on the job, it's safe to say that he has made more highlight-reel throws than any other quarterback in the NFL.

If someone asked you to rank the greatest play that Mahomes has ever made, it wouldn't be an easy thing to do, but that's exactly what Andy Reid had to do at the NFL Combine recently.

During an interview with PFT Live, Reid was asked what he thought was Mahomes' greatest play ever, and surprisingly, he actually answered the question. As a matter of fact, not only did he answer the question, but he didn't have to think very long about his answer.

"I think probably the left-handed throw," Reid said. "I mean, it's one thing to do it and mess around with it at practice, it's another thing to make it a legitimate throw."

The throw Reid is referring to came during Mahomes' first full season under center in 2018. In a Week 4 game against the Broncos, the Chiefs were trailing 23-20 and facing a third-and-5 with just 3:14 left in the game.

On the play, Mahomes started to scramble to his left, and at that point, it looked like Von Miller was going to sack him, but then Mahomes somehow got off a LEFT-HANDED pass to Tyreek Hill that went for a 6-yard gain.

Not only did the Chiefs get a first down on the play, but they ended up scoring a game-winning touchdown seven plays later.

"That's with the game on the line, and being as young as he was when he did that," Reid said. "For him to do that in a real game, a big game, an AFC West game, I went 'Oh, now that's something. We'll put that one in the file.'"

Since then, Reid has been able to put a lot of different plays in the "file." Mahomes has mastered the art of making ridiculous throws and unfortunately for the Broncos, they've had a front-row seat to quite a few of them, like this no-look flip from last season.

Although Mahomes has made many miraculous plays in his career, the one that stands out to Reid is a play that went for just six yards and if he says it's the greatest, then we should probably just agree that it's the greatest.