Tyreek Hill has the most 40-yard touchdown catches in the NFL since he entered the league in 2016 and could have easily added to that impressive total Sunday. In the first quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Denver Broncos, Hill hauled in a long touchdown catch from Patrick Mahomes that was ruled incomplete. Turns out after a second look, Hill actually caught the pass in the most improbable of ways -- and he didn't even know he came down with the reception.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid didn't challenge the call and Kansas City ended up punting on the next play, taking a touchdown off the board. Patrick Mahomes had to joke with Hill over the situation, especially since he also was late to realize Hill caught the pass.

"I didn't realize until after they showed the replay and we had already punted," Mahomes said. "So, I told Tyreek in the locker room I said, 'Man, you're so good at receiver you don't even know when you catch touchdowns these days.'"

Hill still finished with six catches for 58 yards, but he was held out of the end zone for the first time in six games. That five-game touchdown streak could have easily been extended with one throw of the challenge flag, one head coach Andy Reid took full responsibility for.

"I'll take blame for the one—I've never had a receiver that didn't know he caught the ball," Reid said. "I mean, he came off and said he didn't catch it and I probably should've hung on to that just a little bit longer to look at the replay. But I've been doing this a couple years, I've never had that situation, so it was a new experience for me. I'll try to do better the next time with it, but what a heck of a job by him. He had two touchdowns taken back away from him."

Reid admitted the Chiefs didn't have much time to look over the catch, so he had to rely on Hill in that situation. Reid said Hill was surprised as anyone he ended up with the catch, a great haul that ended up not counting in the box score.