Patrick Mahomes is always capitalizing on business opportunities. Already the owner of four sports franchises, Mahomes added a fifth team to his collection in becoming a part owner of the Alpine Race Team in Formula 1.

Mahomes is a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals (MLB), Sporting Kansas City (MLS), Kansas City Current (NWSL), and a pickleball team in Miami. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is going to continue to invest in sports franchises until he gets the one he ultimately wants.

"Not until I own an NFL team. If I can get there, then I might settle down," Mahomes said Wednesday, via a Chiefs transcript. "But they make it pretty tough to get to that spot."

Does Mahomes want to own the Chiefs? Would the Hunt family want Mahomes as part of the ownership group? Mahomes has other plans for his post-football future.

"Eventually when I'm done playing. I think Tom (Brady) is trying to do it right now but that's definitely where you want to get to because I love this sport (and) I want to give back in any way possible when I'm done playing," Mahomes said. "Obviously, I'll be a Chiefs fan, but at the same time, I want to have that competitive edge like I've always had my entire life."

Mahomes isn't done owning the five sports franchises he currently is invested in. There will be other opportunities for him to get involved in other sports, especially with a contract that pays him over $500 million total.

Owning an NFL team isn't in the cards right now for Mahomes. Clearly he's planning ahead and looking at opportunities down the road.

"I'm always looking around," Mahomes said. "I mean obviously I can't do it in the NFL while I'm playing, so I'm always looking around at other sports. It's hard to get into all sports, NBA and all that different type of stuff, but I'm always keeping my ears open and if they give me an opportunity, I'm going to jump at it."