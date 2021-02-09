The Kansas City Chiefs failed in their bid to repeat as Super Bowl champions, falling just shy of the title in a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kansas City will have plenty of questions that need to be answered this offseason, including which free agents from the back-to-back AFC championship teams to retain and how to get under the salary cap in the process.

Kansas City also has a mega contract set to kick in with Patrick Mahomes, which will have a major impact on the salary cap (Mahomes is carrying a dead cap hit of over $60 million in 2021). Making over $450 million gives Mahomes immense power within the franchise -- which he doesn't plan on using when it comes to the Chiefs' personnel decisions.

"To me, I just go out there and play," Mahomes said on a Zoom call Monday. "Obviously, you look around and you want to have guys here and you want to have guys on your roster, especially guys you've built relationships with. But at the end of the day we have a great staff of guys that really scout, that really look at players, starting with (Chiefs general manager) Brett Veach, but going all the way down.

"I have a total belief in them that they're going to have good players on this team every single year. That's the reason I signed the contract that I did is I knew that we were going to have a great roster every single year I'm here."

Kansas City won't be getting any influence from Mahomes on roster building and personnel decisions, but Veach and head coach Andy Reid do plan on asking for his input. The Chiefs won't let Mahomes in the dark on what they plan on doing, even if he doesn't want to to be the deciding factor.

"That's kind of where he's at," Reid said. "He likes doing that and he's kept it that way. But again, we talk and Brett's got a great relationship with him, and it's necessary to talk. I mean, we don't put a wall up there by any means. I think most of all that Pat has full trust, as I do, in Brett and how he goes about doing it."