While he has slowed down a little from his playing days, Michael Vick can still fly. Less than two months before his 41st birthday, the former dual-threat quarterback ran the 40-yard dash in 4.72 seconds. Making that time even more impressive is the fact that Vick's recent 40 is faster than most of the quarterbacks who were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Vick's recent 40 time is also faster than what Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran during the 2017 NFL combine. Mahomes, who was ultimately selected with the 10th overall pick, ran the 40 in 4.8 seconds. The 2018 league MVP, Mahomes was clearly impressed with what Vick was able to run over the weekend.

"Man he is still faster than me," Mahomes tweeted along with several laughing face emojis.

Mahomes should take no shame in the fact that he is slower than Vick, who ran a 4.33-second 40 prior to the 2001 NFL Draft. One of the most electrifying players in league history, Vick lost just one start (the 1999 National Championship Game) at Virginia Tech before being selected by the Falcons with the No. 1 overall pick. After spending most of his rookie season on the bench, Vick earned Pro Bowl honors in 2002 while leading the Falcons to the divisional round of the playoffs. Vick, despite suffering a severe injury during the 2003 preseason, returned to lead Atlanta to within a game of the Super Bowl in 2004. In 2006, Vick rushed for 1,039 yards, which was the single-season record for quarterbacks before that total was eclipsed by Lamar Jackson in 2019.

Vick, who last played in the NFL in 2015, continues to hold the career record for rushing yards by a quarterback (6,107). He has a 711-yard lead over Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, whose 70 rushing touchdowns are the most for a quarterback.