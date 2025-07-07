When talking about the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are at the top of the conversation. While many revere Brady as the GOAT, Mahomes' three Super Bowl championships and five Super Bowl appearances make many believe No. 15 is creeping up on the list, potentially to No. 1.

One of Mahomes' championship losses came from Brady, when the Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV. Brady was also the reason Mahomes didn't make it to the big game in 2019, defeating the young QB in the AFC Championship when Brady was a member of the Patriots.

Now that Brady is out of the league and Mahomes is not his competition, he's been giving the Chiefs quarterback advice. Brady was asked who he would want to pass what he did in the NFL, and while he could've chosen no one, he said his biggest competition for greatest quarterback of all time: Mahomes.

In an interview with "Up & Adams," Mahomes discussed his legacy and his growing relationship with Brady. When asked how much more he thinks about legacy now that he's entering year nine in the league, Mahomes said it's a topic he's always thought about.

"I think [legacy is] always in the back of your mind -- even from the beginning of my career," Mahomes said. "But at the end of the day, it's about taking it a day at a time -- a day, and a day, and a day, just continuing to do that. That's something that I've been conscious of, of knowing how blessed I am to be in Kansas City, to have all these great players around me."

Mahomes said he appreciates Brady's wisdom and is welcoming to any and all guidance from No. 12.

"And having Tom, a guy like that say that, just motivates me even more. I've actually talked to Tom a good amount this offseason. It's cool that he wants to give me advice. He doesn't have to be like that. He's such a good dude. And I have so much respect for him, and I'll take any advice he gives me."

Mahomes wouldn't give everything away regarding his conversations with Brady, but did say a lot of the advice was about being authentic and doing whatever it takes to win.

"I've got to keep the secrets, you know?" Mahomes said, tongue in cheek. "But he always talks about being yourself. He thinks that, which I truly believe too, is that guys can spot when you're not authentic, and you're not putting in the work. That's something that he did every single day. That's why guys respected him so much. And that's all I'm going to do for the rest of my career, and I feel like I've done so far, is I'm always myself -- no matter if you like me or don't like me, you know I'm giving everything I can to win football games."

Brady or Mahomes have been in the conference title game for 14 consecutive years and at least one have been in eight of the last 10 Super Bowls. Brady ended his career with seven Lombardi Trophies on his resume, so Mahomes needs four more to tie him and five to beat him, at least in that category.

Mahomes and the Chiefs were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 in last season's big game, a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII.