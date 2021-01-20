As the NFL world hangs on the latest news about Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback is apparently ready to hit the practice field. Mahomes is slated to have a very light practice on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He has been in the NFL's concussion protocol since exiting his team's divisional round playoff win over the Browns in the third quarter. Mahomes left the game after he was hit by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson. He is reportedly not experiencing any symptoms stemming from Sunday's injury.

Mahomes could be listed as limited or receive a DNP (did not practice) on the Chiefs' Wednesday injury report, according to Rapoport. The plan is for Mahomes to increase his practice reps as the week progresses. Mahomes will also undergo tolerance tests leading up to Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

Following the divisional round win over Cleveland, Chiefs coach Andy Reid stated that Mahomes was "doing great" and had "passed all the deals that he needed to pass." There have been questions regarding whether or not Mahomes actually suffered a concussion on Sunday; Carrington Harrison of CBS Sports Radio in Kansas City has reported that Mahomes tweaked or potentially compressed a nerve in his neck after getting hit in the back of the head by Wilson.

Patrick Mahomes KC • QB • 15 CMP% 66.3 YDs 4740 TD 38 INT 6 YD/Att 8.06 View Profile

Mahomes completed 70% of his passes before exiting Sunday's game. He also rushed and passed for touchdowns while helping the Chiefs build a 19-3 halftime lead. After Mahomes exited the game, 35-year-old backup Chad Henne did enough to help send the Chiefs to their third consecutive AFC title game. Facing a third-and-14 on the game's final drive, Henne's 13-yard run set up his game-clinching completion to Tyreek Hill on fourth down. The Chiefs defeated the Browns, 22-17, while becoming the first AFC team to host three consecutive AFC title games.

If he plays on Sunday, Mahomes would face a Bills defense that held Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to just three points in last Saturday's divisional round win over Baltimore. Ahead 10-3 late in the third quarter, Aaron Johnson's 101-yard interception return sealed Buffalo's first trip to the AFC title game since 1993. In that game, the Bills defeated the Chiefs 30-13 to punch their fourth consecutive trip to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are a three-point favorite, according to William Hill Sportsbook, with the over/under set at 53.5 points.