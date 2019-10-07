Patrick Mahomes' incredible touchdown pass to Byron Pringle after scramble has Twitter buzzing

Mahomes does more Mahomes things on national television

Patrick Mahomes continues to make plays every week for the Kansas City Chiefs, but his latest had the NFL world on their feet when he completed a 27-yard touchdown pass to Byron Pringle to give the Chiefs a 10-7 with 14:08 remaining in the second quarter. 

Mahomes rolled to his right and appeared to be sacked for a 15-yard loss on a third-and-18, but maneuvered his way past Jabaal Sheard on the rollout and threw the pass across his body to Pringle, giving the Chiefs a 10-7 lead. 

Social media was amazed by the Mahomes throw, adding more appeal to what the 2018 MVP does on a weekly basis. 

