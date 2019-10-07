Patrick Mahomes' incredible touchdown pass to Byron Pringle after scramble has Twitter buzzing
Mahomes does more Mahomes things on national television
Patrick Mahomes continues to make plays every week for the Kansas City Chiefs, but his latest had the NFL world on their feet when he completed a 27-yard touchdown pass to Byron Pringle to give the Chiefs a 10-7 with 14:08 remaining in the second quarter.
Mahomes rolled to his right and appeared to be sacked for a 15-yard loss on a third-and-18, but maneuvered his way past Jabaal Sheard on the rollout and threw the pass across his body to Pringle, giving the Chiefs a 10-7 lead.
Social media was amazed by the Mahomes throw, adding more appeal to what the 2018 MVP does on a weekly basis.
You can keep up with all of the highlights as well as analysis from the "Sunday Night Football" game right here.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 grades: Falcons get a 'D'
Here are the Week 5 grades for every team that plays on Sunday and Monday.
-
Redskins RB emotional after loss
Thompson was emotional after realizing his coach could be fired soon
-
Panthers defeat Jaguars: Key takeaways
Here's everything you need to know for Jaguars-Panthers in Week 5
-
Colts at Chiefs: Live updates
Follow along with all the action as the Chiefs look to keep their unbeaten season going against...
-
Packers upset Cowboys: Key takeaways
It's a battle that usually goes down to the wire, and nearly did again -- only it was too late...
-
Jacobs breaks Allen's rookie record
Jacobs rushed for 123 yards and two scores in Oakland's upset victory over Chicago
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too