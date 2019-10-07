Patrick Mahomes' incredible touchdown pass to Byron Pringle after scramble has Twitter buzzing

Patrick Mahomes continues to make plays every week for the Kansas City Chiefs, but his latest had the NFL world on their feet when he completed a 27-yard touchdown pass to Byron Pringle to give the Chiefs a 10-7 with 14:08 remaining in the second quarter.

Mahomes rolled to his right and appeared to be sacked for a 15-yard loss on a third-and-18, but maneuvered his way past Jabaal Sheard on the rollout and threw the pass across his body to Pringle, giving the Chiefs a 10-7 lead.

Social media was amazed by the Mahomes throw, adding more appeal to what the 2018 MVP does on a weekly basis.

One day we'll discover the planet Patrick Mahomes is actually from. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 7, 2019

Patrick Mahomes was traveling 15.61 MPH when he released the ball on this 27-yard touchdown to Byron Pringle, the 2nd-fastest speed on a TD pass this season.



Mahomes has thrown 15 TD when "on the run" (8+ MPH) since 2018 (no other QB has more than 10).#INDvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/gYwWQVlUGS — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 7, 2019

.@PatrickMahomes reached 7,000 passing yards in only his 22nd career game.



He is the fastest player to that milestone in the Super Bowl era, with the next-fastest — Hall of Famer @kurt13warner — getting there in his 25th game.@Chiefs | #SundayNightFootball — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 7, 2019

Teams don’t defend Patrick Mahomes, they experience him. — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) October 7, 2019

Patrick Mahomes is up-up-down-down-left-right-left-right-B-A-start x 1,0000000. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 7, 2019

I said it in our Countdown mtg this week but I’ll say it again, no one hates Patrick Mahomes as much as high school football coaches. “NO DO NOT DO THAT YOU CANNOT DO THAT” 😂😂 — Sam Ponder (@sam_ponder) October 7, 2019

