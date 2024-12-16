1 Carson Wentz Kansas City Chiefs QB

One reason Mahomes might sit and rest for a week or two is the fact Wentz has an abundance of starting experience, giving Kansas City a capable hand with a No. 1 playoff seed in reach. Yes, he flamed out in multiple stops due to a penchant for reckless gunslinging, but he's still got a big frame and big arm, with almost 100 NFL games under his belt. His brief late-year action with the Los Angeles Rams to close 2023 confirmed he's a high-upside fill-in for a contending lineup.

2 Jimmy Garoppolo Los Angeles Rams QB

The 33-year-old has yet to take a snap with the Rams, but he's been there, done that, at nearly the highest level. Durability is an issue, especially behind an inconsistent front, but Garoppolo has proven capable of shepherding a run-first and play-action attack, reaching two NFC title games with the rival San Francisco 49ers. That big-game experience can't be found everywhere.

3 Justin Fields Pittsburgh Steelers QB

The former Chicago Bears first-rounder suffered an abdominal injury in Week 15, but provided he returns soon, he makes for an especially intriguing No. 2. Electric but erratic as a full-timer in Windy City, he calmed down as more of a ball-control operator to open his Steelers debut, going 4-2 before Russell Wilson's entry as QB1. His athleticism alone gives him a relatively high floor.

4 Malik Willis Green Bay Packers QB

Saddled with poor setups as a Tennessee Titans prospect, Willis found new life as Jordan Love's fill-in this year, excelling as the efficient figurehead of a run-heavy Matt LaFleur scheme during two different injury-related absences by Love. He's yet to face a consistent barrage of tests as a big-time thrower while in Green Bay, but his physical tools and comfort in the system are big pluses.

5 Kenny Pickett Philadelphia Eagles QB

He was more scrappy than reliable in two seasons starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he's yet to see any meaningful action as Jalen Hurts' No. 2 in Philadelphia, but Pickett has the benefit of playing for an offense outfitted with top-tier playmakers at basically every position. With decent mobility and that kind of support, it stands to reason he'd provide competence if called upon.

6 Davis Mills Houston Texans QB

The former third-rounder hasn't started a game in two years, and he was something of a streaky pocket passer when called upon, with 35 touchdowns to 25 picks, but Mills consistently displayed a resilient attitude while working with a much poorer supporting cast than he has now.

7 Marcus Mariota Washington Commanders QB

The last time Mariota was thrust into a starting gig, he flamed out as the Atlanta Falcons' placeholder, struggling to find a rhythm as a passer. In truth, he's always been scattershot through the air. His legs are still a weapon, though, and that's perfect for Washington's run-heavy script.

8 Josh Johnson Baltimore Ravens QB

At 38, well-traveled as a journeyman backup, Johnson can start a game in a pinch like no other. The man has knowledge of just about every system there is. He hasn't won a start in six years, however, and has thrown all of three passes over the last three seasons.

9 Jarrett Stidham Denver Broncos QB

Once hailed as a future starter by Sean Payton, the former New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders prospect was serviceable, if unspectacular, after replacing the benched Russell Wilson late in 2023. He's gone just 1-3 as a starter between three teams.

10 Taylor Heinicke Los Angeles Chargers QB

A folk hero in Washington for a gritty playoff effort against the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2020, Heinicke has a definite underdog flair, but he's struggled to control the ball in every extended opportunity. He's thrown just three passes with the Chargers.

11 Mitch Trubisky Buffalo Bills QB

Now in his second stint as Josh Allen's backup in Buffalo, Trubisky didn't fare too well in a brief run as the Steelers' starter, going just 2-5 as Pittsburgh's QB1. He's been a sketchy decision-maker since his days with the Bears, but he's also spent more time learning from Allen in recent years.

12 Nick Mullens Minnesota Vikings QB

While the Vikings made a practice-squad splash by adding former New York Giants first-rounder Daniel Jones this winter, Mullens has more experience in Kevin O'Connell's system, making him the likelier backup to Sam Darnold. He's a gutsy, if unnecessarily risky, thrower.

13 Hendon Hooker Detroit Lions QB

Hyped as a potential first-rounder coming out of Tennessee, Hooker took his first NFL snaps this October in relief of Jared Goff. He's a total projection, having thrown just nine career passes.

14 Kyle Trask Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB