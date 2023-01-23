Kansas City Chiefs fans held their breath when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was hit low and got up hobbled during their divisional-round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars this past weekend. Mahomes was bent awkwardly between two defenders, but initially remained in the game before exiting for a short trip to the locker room. While Mahomes missed just one drive, he didn't look comfortable for the remainder of the matchup.

Mahomes was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, but the quarterback maintains that he will be good to go for the AFC Championship Game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Sure, Mahomes will probably play, but how healthy will he look? Mahomes' mobility has been a huge weapon in the postseason over the course of his career.

In speaking with NBC Sports, Chiefs Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said that there's actually a positive that comes with Mahomes being injured.

"When something like that happens," Brown told Peter King, "it forces us up front to play even harder to make sure he doesn't get hit. That's one thing about it—you get motivated to up your game even more.

"We have a ton of grit instilled in us here, and we love the sport and love each other. I don't know how to explain it, but we just want to rally behind 15. He's the epitome of what our team is."

Even with the injury, Mahomes was able to lead a touchdown drive which ended up being the difference in the game. He threw a six-yard strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the middle of the end zone off of one foot. However, the Bengals present a much tougher challenge than the Jaguars did.

Mahomes was sacked four times in last year's AFC title game loss to Cincinnati, which tied for the most he's been sacked in any postseason game. The Bengals and how effectively they can apply pressure on Mahomes will certainly be an X factor in this matchup. It will be up to Brown and his friends on the offensive line to keep their quarterback upright and healthy.