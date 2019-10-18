Patrick Mahomes injury: Chiefs' quarterback gives update, says 'everything is looking good so far'

For now, there's a bit of sunlight attempting to break through the ominous storm clouds floating above Patrick Mahomes. When the Kansas City Chiefs took the field in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos, they had a plan to dismantle their divisional rival and end a two-game slide. The other goal was to escape Mile High intact, and while they achieved their first mission with a 30-6 rout of the Broncos on Thursday Night Football, failure of the second mission saw the most valuable player on the team -- and in the NFL -- knocked out of the contest early in the second quarter with a knee injury.

Mahomes went down following a quarterback sneak and clutched his knee, and out came the cart. He'd give the Chiefs a bit of hope by waving the cart away and then standing, but he was limping noticeably and required help to the locker room for X-rays. Within minutes of leaving the field, he was ruled out of the game.

An MRI is scheduled for Mahomes on Friday morning, but initial reports suggest he suffered a dislocated patella, with no fractures. There could still be ligament damage, however, but it looks like Mahomes is in great spirits as he provides a general update on his situation.

Awesome team win! Love my brothers! Thank you for all the prayers! Everything looking good so far! #GodisGood #ChiefsKingdom — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 18, 2019

That is exactly what the Chiefs and their fans want to hear right now, but it's tempered with concern over the pending MRI, which will overrule what was seen or not seen in X-rays -- be it for better or for worse. They'd go on to finish their demolition of the Broncos with veteran backup Matt Moore at the helm, who played solid and will likely be the starter for the Chiefs in Week 8 and a little beyond, even if Mahomes did indeed suffer only a dislocated knee cap and nothing more.

That alone is an injury that would require up to a month of recovery and rehab, leaving the keys in Moore's hands for now. If it turns out Mahomes will miss only a handful of games or less, with the team currently at 5-2 and set to face the confused Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers in two of their next four games, that's something the Chiefs are equipped to deal with -- especially if their defense continues to dominate as it did in Denver.

Kansas City also has a bye week coming up in five weeks, and that now becomes a soft date to keep an eye on when it comes to Mahomes, as long as the MRI doesn't nuke everyone's hopes for a return soon. For now, it's a promising update from Mahomes and a shower of support for him from top NFL QBs, who can't wait to see him get back to prime form.