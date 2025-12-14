Patrick Mahomes sustained a left knee injury in the Kansas City Chiefs' 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and departed from the game with 1:53 remaining. The superstar quarterback awaits further testing to diagnose the extent of his ailment, and coach Andy Reid said postgame that Mahomes will undergo an MRI later on Sunday or on Monday. Gardner Minshew closed the game in relief of Mahomes, who walked off the field and was able to put weight on his left leg.

The injury occurred while Mahomes was rolling out toward the sideline and throwing the ball downfield. A Chargers defender pulled him to the ground during the throw, and his leg bent awkwardly as he lost his footing.

"I don't know, but it doesn't look good," Reid said of the severity of Mahomes' injury. "You guys saw it. We'll just see where it goes."

Mahomes remained down on the field for multiple minutes while trainers examined his leg. He was in clear discomfort and removed his helmet before rising to his feet and walking into the medical tent. Trainers then helped him walk up the tunnel and into the locker room.

The Chiefs trailed, 16-13, when Mahomes left the contest. He completed 16 of 28 passes for 189 yards without a touchdown, and he threw one interception and took five sacks. Mahomes did find the end zone with his legs, however, and took two carries for 15 yards and a score.

Patrick Mahomes injury clouds Chiefs' outlook for 2025 and beyond

With the loss and the results in other games on Sunday, the Chiefs are eliminated from playoff contention. Kansas City faced a number of elimination scenarios entering Week 15, and a string of results occurred in the early window to dash its postseason homes. The loss to the Chargers, combined with the Jaguars' win over the Jets, the Bills' win over the Patriots and the Texans' win over the Cardinals triggered a nightmare outcome for the Chiefs, who will watch the playoffs from home for the first time since 2014.

The 10-year playoff streak was the second longest in NFL history behind the Patriots' 11-year run from 2009-19.

This is the first time in Mahomes' nine-year career that he will not participate in the postseason. The injury also clouds his outlook for the rest of the regular season. Regardless of the severity, the Chiefs could opt to either slow-play his return or hold him out for the final three games altogether considering they do not have a division or conference title to play for, nor are they in the hunt for playoff seeding.

If this is, in fact, the end of the line for Mahomes in 2025, it could conclude a golden era of Chiefs football. Kansas City will await a decision this offseason from tight end Travis Kelce as he decides whether to continue playing or to enter retirement. The Mahomes-Kelce era marked one of the all-time great quarterback-tight end pairings and produced nine AFC West titles, five AFC crowns and three Super Bowl championships.