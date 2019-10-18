Patrick Mahomes injury: Matt Moore solid in Chiefs win over Broncos, will likely start vs. Packers in Week 8
Getting to know the QB who'll be tasked with carrying the load until Mahomes gets back on the field
Matt Moore was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 26, just days ahead of the NFL final roster cutdown. At the time, he couldn't have imagined he'd be depended upon to carry the load in Week 7 and likely for a period of time thereafter, but that's exactly the situation he's found himself in.
Patrick Mahomes, the reigning league MVP, suffered an ankle injury early in the season, but battled through it. He looked better when he took the field against the rival Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, with his mobility sharper that it has been over the past few games. He led the Chiefs to an early lead, but everything went dark following a quarterback sneak that saw Mahomes go down with a knee injury. He was ruled out of the game only minutes after, and Moore found himself thrust onto the prime-time stage tasked with defeating a division opponent on the road, while trying to stop a two-game losing streak.
No pressure.
Moore didn't blow the doors off at Mile High, but he did what he's paid to do. The veteran threw for 117 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions in limited duty, keeping the car on the road en route to a 30-6 rout of the Broncos that was largely fueled by an explosive defensive outing.
This isn't Moore's first rodeo by any stretch of the imagination, by the way.
He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 2007, but was a victim of final cutdowns ahead of the season opener. He'd be immediately claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers, where he spent the next three seasons, before going on to play seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins. A career backup who sat out the 2018 season, Moore re-entered the league in August by way of the Chiefs, and now has the keys to the Ferrari in the absence of Mahomes, who is one of the more beloved players around the league -- news of his injury led to top quarterbacks offering up an outpouring of support.
Early reports are that Mahomes suffered a dislocated knee cap but not a fracture, with an MRI scheduled to determine the actual severity of the injury. Although it appears for now the league MVP may have dodged a season-ending injury -- although time will soon tell -- the likelihood of him returning to the field quickly is almost certainly out of the question. That would make Moore the starting quarterback in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers, at minimum, and it would be the 31st of his career.
As an NFL starter, he's 15-15, and the Chiefs are hoping he can get over .500 for his career when Aaron Rodgers and Co. stroll into Arrowhead, where both the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans have already won this year.
Again, no pressure.
