Patrick Mahomes injury reaction: LeBron James, Russell Wilson, NFL stars react to Chiefs' announcement

That sound you hear is deafening silence in Kansas City, but also around the entire NFL, after the Chiefs saw Patrick Mahomes go down and remain on the ground clutching his knee after a called quarterback sneak against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Clutching his knee in obvious pain, Mahomes would wave off the cart -- the fact it was sent out creating that much more concern regarding the situation -- and instead limped off the field with assistance from the medical staff.

After spending only a couple of minutes in the X-ray room, the Chiefs were swift to rule Mahomes out for the remainder of the game. On Friday morning, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Mahomes did indeed sustain a dislocated kneecap and will have and MRI on Friday. Rapoport added that Mahomes is expected to miss at least three weeks, as the amount of ligament damage sustained will ultimately determine the timetable for Mahomes' return.

The 24-year-old phenom entered Week 7 battling an ankle injury that he looked to have mostly moved past, given how well he was moving around in Denver. However, prior to the Chiefs' Thursday night game, there was some concern the ankle injury was not as minor as was previously reported. The latest knee injury might cost him some time going forward.

That is to be determined by the Chiefs after further evaluation, of course, but it didn't stop the immediate and overwhelming outpouring of support from other franchise quarterbacks, beginning with Deshawn Watson of the Houston Texans -- who knows about suffering knee injuries from his time spent rehabbing a torn ACL, and twice in his career.

Patrick Mahomes suffered an ugly injury, so what happens now for the Chiefs and the QB? Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Sean Wagner-McGough joined Will Brinson to break everything down. Listen in the player below, and be sure to subscribe here for daily NFL goodness.

Watson and the rest of the NFL are collectively holding their breath as we await news on Mahomes' future.

Praying my bro @PatrickMahomes is straight! 🙏🏾 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) October 18, 2019

One can only hope that's not the diagnosis for Mahomes, but Watson's love was followed up by a digital hug from Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles -- yet another who suffered a torn ACL that ended his season in 2017.

Count Russell Wilson in as well when it comes to the list of players pulling for good news on Mahomes.

Praying for you bro. 🙏🏾 @PatrickMahomes — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 18, 2019

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers' three-time NBA champion and four-time league MVP, also took to Twitter to wish Mahomes well.

Best of luck/health to my guy @PatrickMahomes!! 🙏🏾💪🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 18, 2019

Reggie Jackson, the Hall of Fame baseball player who earned the nickname "Mr. October" for his clutch postseason performances while winning World Series titles with the Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankees in the 1970s, sent the following message to Mahomes via social media.

Rooting for you Patrick we need you happy healthy and doing your thing! Sending you prayers for recovery — Reggie Jackson (@mroctober) October 18, 2019

Several of Mahomes' teammates also sent their quarterback some positive vibes via social media.

Come back like a champ my bro @PatrickMahomes 🙏🏿#MVP — Byron Pringle (@pringle_byron) October 18, 2019

Pro Footbal Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan also tweeted out a message in support of Mahomes.

Mahomes took the NFL by storm in 2018, after finally being given the reins as the starter in Kansas City on the back end of his rookie 2017 season. He went on to rack up 5,097 passing yards and 50 touchdowns to only 12 interceptions last season, making him the runaway winner for league MVP honors. He'd follow up that campaign with another blazing start before being slowed by the aforementioned ankle injury, but now there are much bigger worries for the Chiefs.

If Mahomes misses any significant amount of time, they'll have to pin their Super Bowl hopes on 35-year-old backup Matt Moore, who signed with the club in 2019. Like the rest of the NFL world, we await the results of Friday's MRI to provide a clearer timetable for his recovery. However, early this morning, we spoke with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Rodney Brenner who provided a projected road to recovery for Mahomes.