Patrick Mahomes injury reaction: Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz and more react to Chiefs' announcement
Support poured in for the reigning NFL MVP after he went down with a concerning knee injury against the Broncos
That sound you hear is deafening silence in Kansas City, but also around the entire NFL, after the Chiefs saw Patrick Mahomes go down and remain on the ground clutching his knee after a called quarterback sneak against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Clutching his knee in obvious pain, Mahomes would wave off the cart -- the fact it was sent out creating that much more concern regarding the situation -- and instead limped off the field with assistance from the medical staff.
After spending only a couple of minutes in the X-ray room, the Chiefs were swift to rule Mahomes out for the remainder of the game, and worry over if he's suffered a long-term knee injury has now reached fever pitch. The 24-year-old phenom entered Week 7 battling an ankle injury that he looked to have mostly moved past, given how well he was moving around in Denver. However, prior to the Chiefs' Thursday Night game, there was some concern the ankle injury was not as minor as was previously reported. The latest knee injury might cost him some time going forward.
That is to be determined by the Chiefs after further evaluation, of course, but it didn't stop the immediate and overwhelming outpour of support from other franchise quarterbacks, beginning with Deshawn Watson of the Houston Texans -- who knows about suffering knee injuries from his time spent rehabbing a torn ACL, and twice in his career.
One can only hope that's not the diagnosis for Mahomes, but Watson's love was followed up by a digital hug from Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles -- yet another who suffered a torn ACL that ended his season in 2017.
Count Russell Wilson in as well when it comes to the list of players pulling for good news on Mahomes.
Mahomes took the NFL by storm in 2018, after finally being given the reins as the starter in Kansas City on the back end of his rookie 2017 season. He went on to rack up 5,097 passing yards and 50 touchdowns to only 12 interceptions last season, making him the runaway winner for league MVP honors. He'd follow up that campaign with another blazing start before being slowed by the aforementioned ankle injury, but now there are much bigger worries for the Chiefs.
If Mahomes misses any significant amount of time, they'll have to pin their Super Bowl hopes on 35-year-old backup Matt Moore, who signed with the club in 2019.
For up-to-the-minute updates on Mahomes and the Chiefs battle with the Broncos, check out our CBS Sports live stream.
