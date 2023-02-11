Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be just over three weeks removed from suffering a high ankle sprain when he suits up for his third Super Bowl appearance Sunday vs. the Eagles. His ankle has been healing quickly after he suffered the injury in the divisional round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There was little doubt he would play in the AFC Championship, and Mahomes says the ankle "will definitely be in a better spot" than the conference championship. Chiefs owner says Clark Hunt commented on his quarterback's injury, saying Mahomes' ankle will probably not be 100 percent by the time kickoff rolls around on Sunday.

"The great thing is Patrick's a very fast healer, and he was able to get ready to play the AFC Championship Game, you know, in a week on that high ankle sprain and did just an amazing job, including making the pivotal play at the end of the game that helped us win it on his legs," Hunt said on Fox News (via Pro Football Talk). "He's doing great this week. I don't know that he'll be 100 percent, but he sure isn't going to tell you otherwise."

When he was asked a follow up on what percentage Mahomes' ankle will be at come game time, Hunt was pushed into a corner, and struggled to answer. His wife, Tavia, chimed in with a saving, "It's MVP."

Mahomes has spoken about his injury, admitting he will not know exactly how it is holding up until he gets out there.

"I'm gonna push it. I'll try to leave it all on the line," he said (via NFL.com). "I think you all saw that in the last game that I played. But it's about relying on your teammates -- and I got a lot of great teammates around me -- and not trying to do too much. But I'll definitely be in a better spot than I was last game."

Whatever number Mahomes is at, given what we have seen from him over the years, it is clear not being "100 percent" is still better than most quarterbacks at full capacity. All eyes will certainly be on his ankle, especially if the Philadelphia Eagles get past his offensive line to get to him.

The 27-year-old is looking to be the first player since 1999 to earn the NFL MVP award and win a Super Bowl in the same season. The last nine players to be named MVP and make the championship all lost.