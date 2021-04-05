Patrick Mahomes probably didn't expect to start a furor over the weekend when he shared an Easter photo of his family, but that's exactly what happened and the furor mostly had to do with the fact that some Chiefs fans were concerned about one key aspect of the picture.

In the family photo that the quarterback shared on Sunday, Mahomes is posing with his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, while holding his baby daughter, Sterling, who was born on Feb. 20. The one thing that most fans noticed about the picture is that Mahomes is still in a walking boot, even though it's been nearly two months since he underwent surgery on Feb. 10.

The walking boot got a lot of people wondering about his current health and one of those people was former Colts punter Pat McAfee. After seeing the picture, McAfee decided to ask Mahomes how the foot is doing and the quarterback responded by saying everything's "all good."

At this point, Chiefs fans probably don't need to be concerned, but if he's in the boot for another month or two, that could change things. Mahomes underwent surgery to fix a turf toe problem that happened in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Chiefs quarterback played two-and-a half games with the injury before he finally underwent an operation that came just three days after the Super Bowl.

A few weeks after the surgery, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said that Mahomes likely wouldn't be back on the field until June.

"It's a three-month recovery, so we're hopeful [Mahomes returns] somewhere around that mandatory minicamp, if we have it," Veach said on March 1. "We certainly think by training camp he'll be ready to go and we'll be smart with him."

The reason Veach didn't pinpoint an exact timeline for the quarterback's return is because all turf toe injuries are different. The last thing the team needs is for Mahomes to return in June, only to aggravate the injury, which is why Veach mentioned the possibility that the quarterback might not be back in pads until training camp in late July.

When Mahomes does return to the field, one thing he's going to have to deal with in 2021 is playing an extra game on his surgically repaired toe. During a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, the Chiefs quarterback was asked how his preparation is going to change now that he has to play 17 games each season.

"You'll have to change your day-to-day work, work ethic, work involvement," Mahomes said. "And how much you're going to put on your body every single day because you want to be in that Super Bowl again and you want to be playing for a championship and you want to make sure your body can take the workload of that and adding in another game is adding more to your body. So you have to make sure that you're prepared."

The good news for Mahomes is that he'll have plenty of time to rest the toe in the preseason and that's because Kansas City will only be playing three games and if the Chiefs are playing it safe with him, there's a good chance he won't see much action in any of those three games.