The goal for the Kansas City Chiefs wasn't to get back to the Super Bowl, but to win the championship game once again. Plenty of quarterbacks have been to consecutive Super Bowls and only six have won both of them (Terry Bradshaw actually accomplished the feat twice).

Patrick Mahomes wants to join that list of quarterbacks and the Kansas City Chiefs want to join the rare list of teams in NFL history to win consecutive championships. The feat has been accomplished 17 times in the 101-year history of the NFL, but just eight times in the Super Bowl era (none since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004).

Mahomes has channeled Kobe Bryant to reach greatness, becoming just the fourth quarterback in the Super Bowl era to reach two Super Bowls in his first four seasons in the league. He wants to join Tom Brady as just the second quarterback to win two Super Bowl titles in his first four years. That's greatness.

"Kobe (Bryant) has one of the best mentalities of all time as far as a competitor out there and winning championships, not just winning games," Mahomes said after Sunday's AFC Championship Game victory. "I take a lot from that of going out there every single day and not being satisfied with where you're at and like I said, the job's not finished.

"When we went into the season, we weren't talking about going to the Super Bowl, we were talking about winning again and we're trying to run it back. I'm excited for the opportunity to go out there and play against a great football team and try to do that."

Mahomes became just the third quarterback since starts were first tracked since 1950 to go 25-1 in a span of 26 starts since Tom Brady (2003-04) and Jim McMahon (1985-87). He's the first quarterback to start two Super Bowls at the age of 25 or younger and is already the youngest player to win league MVP and Super Bowl MVP in NFL history.

Mahomes is far from satisfied with all he's accomplished in his young career. Like Kobe, he wants more.

"You guys are seeing him grow right in front of you here," said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. "So, he's home grown right here in Kansas City for the National Football League part of it, and I think you're seeing the steps that he's taking. I sit there and I'm an old guy that's seen a couple pretty good quarterbacks, and I just keep going, this guy seems to amaze me a little bit more every game. So, I'm proud of the way he handles it, most of all though.

"You guys aren't writing stories of 'this guy's got a big head,' this and that, 'he's showing people up.' No, he's about the team and he's all in and he works his tail off and he does it the right way, which is important. It's important for longevity for his career, for success for the Kansas City Chiefs, and obviously now for the Super Bowl."