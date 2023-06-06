Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is all about the rights of the people, especially the right to party. He tested the limits of those rights when the Super Bowl LVII champion Kansas City Chiefs visited the White House on Monday. President Joe Biden gave a speech, and head coach Andy Reid spoke as part of the proceedings as well.

Some temporary chaos ensued when Biden, the 46th president of the United States, took pictures with Kelce and Super Bowl LVII MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes while holding a customized Chiefs jersey with his name and number 46 on it. Kelce snuck over to the podium adorned with the presidential seal after a couple photos to begin a speech of his own.

"So, I've been waiting for this..." he said, acting like he had an entire thought-out presentation.

However, Mahomes quickly moved to remove his top target from the podium since people who aren't President of the United States should not use the seal for their own personal use.

"Sorry," Mahomes said sheepishly as Biden threw his hands up in amusement at Kelce's faux pas.

Besides his celebratory parade antics, Kelce has flexed his comedic chops as the host of SNL back in early March. Since he wasn't still on set at 30 Rockefeller Center, his time making a "presidential address" was cut short, unlike Kansas City's reign over the NFL with two championships in the last four seasons.