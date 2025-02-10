NEW ORLEANS -- The next time Patrick Mahomes plays in a Super Bowl, there's a good chance that he'll give his pregame outfit a little more thought after what happened on Sunday.

When the Chiefs quarterback arrived at the Caesars Superdome for Super Bowl LIX, he was in a suit, which wasn't that surprising. The surprising part is that it was a GREEN suit that very much looked to be a similar shade to the colors worn by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The first glimpse of Mahomes' green suit came when he was leaving his hotel in New Orleans and Fox showed a clip of that during its Super Bowl pregame broadcast.

He could have switching into a non-green suit on the bus ride to the stadium, but nope, he still had the green suit when he arrived at the game.

The green suit didn't cause the Chiefs to lose, but it was certainly a bold choice and after getting blown out 40-22 by the Eagles, there's likely a good chance that Mahomes won't be wearing the opposing team's colors while arriving at any future Super Bowls.

If you're thinking that "Wearing a green suit when you're about to face a team that has green as its main color might seem kind of crazy," I agree with you, but there does seem to be a solid explanation for Mahomes' suit choice.

During Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, the Chiefs quarterback was asked what his favorite color was, and yup, you guessed it, he said green. The reason for green being his favorite color is because his name is Patrick and green is the color associated with St. Patrick's Day. That's a pretty solid reason for picking a favorite color.

So there you have it: Mahomes was likely wearing green because it's his favorite color, but now, that suit is just viewed as a giant jinx and if he's smart, he'll set it on fire when he gets back to Kansas City.