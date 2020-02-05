Patrick Mahomes joins Tom Brady and Terry Bradshaw as only players to pull off this rare Super Bowl MVP feat

Patrick Mahomes would probably be the first one to tell you that Super Bowl LIV wasn't the best game of his career. Although the Chiefs quarterback was eventually named the game's MVP after Kansas City's 31-20 win, he mostly struggled through the first three quarters.

As a matter of fact, with just under 12 minutes left to play, it didn't seem like there was any way Mahomes was going to walk away with the MVP award. At that point in the game, Mahomes had just thrown his second interception. Not only that, but up to that point, he had completed just 18 of 29 passes for 172 yards and zero touchdown passes. Not exactly MVP numbers.

Over the final nine minutes of the game, though, Mahomes clinched the MVP by going 8 of 13 for 114 yards and two touchdowns, while leading the Chiefs on three straight scoring drives in the fourth quarter that left the 49ers defense stunned.

Although we can argue about who should've won the MVP award -- CBSSports.com's Jamey Eisenberg says that it should've been Damien Williams -- Mahomes ended up winning because he was clutch down the stretch.

If you're wondering how common it is for a quarterback to throw two interceptions and still win the MVP, well, it doesn't happen that often. Mahomes became just the third quarterback in Super Bowl history to pull off the feat, joining Tom Brady and Terry Bradshaw.

Brady's two-interception game came in Super Bowl XLIX, and like Mahomes, he was also trailing by 10 points going into the fourth quarter (the 10-point comeback by both guys is tied for the second-largest in Super Bowl history).

In Super Bowl XLIX, Brady's interceptions came in the first quarter and the third quarter, but then he caught fire in the fourth. With the Patriots trailing 24-14, Brady went off in the fourth quarter, completing 13 of 15 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Patriots to a comeback win over the Seahawks. Of course, most people don't remember the fact that Brady threw two interceptions, because the only pick that anyone remembers from that game is the one that Russell Wilson threw at the 1-yard line.

Brady finished the Super Bowl win 37 of 50 for 328 yards and four touchdowns to go along with his two interceptions.

In Super Bowl XIV, Bradshaw's day was pretty similar to the one that Brady and Mahomes both had.

Like Mahomes, both of Bradshaw's interceptions came on consecutive possessions in the second half. The second pick came with just 1:09 left in the third quarter with the Steelers trailing 19-17, and with Bradshaw struggling, things weren't looking so great for Pittsburgh. However, Bradshaw ended up rebounding from his ugly third quarter with a huge fourth quarter where he led the Steelers on two touchdown drives.

The biggest play of the game came in the fourth quarter when Bradshaw hit John Stallworth for a 73-yard score that put Pittsburgh in the lead for good. Bradshaw went an astonishing 2 of 4 for 118 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Steelers quarterback also connected with Lynn Swann for a 47-yard score in the third quarter.

Overall, Bradshaw finished 14 of 21 for 309 yards and two touchdowns, and he was named MVP, despite throwing THREE interceptions. Although Bradshaw threw three picks, his performance marked just the second time in Super Bowl history that a quarterback had thrown for more than 300 yards, which likely impressed voters (Bradshaw also threw for more than 300 yards the year before in Super Bowl XIII).

As for Mahomes, he's now the sixth quarterback to win the Super Bowl after throwing multiple picks. Besides the three players above, Ben Roethlisberger (Super Bowl XL), Joe Theismann (XVII) and Johnny Unitas (V) also did it, but they weren't named MVP.