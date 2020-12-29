Patrick Mahomes is off to the greatest start for a quarterback in NFL history, but one thing he hasn't done is establish himself as one of the NFL's best players at catching passes -- which has been evident in the two targets that have come his way this year.

As a wide receiver, Mahomes has some work to do. In two targets this season, Mahomes has not caught a pass and one of the throws intended to him resulted in an interception. Let's just say Mahomes doesn't plan on making a position change to wide receiver in the coming years.

The latest Mahomes debacle at wide receiver came in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons. With the Kansas City Chiefs facing a fourth-and-1 from the Atlanta 26-yard line, running back Darryl Williams took a direct snap and tossed the ball to wide receiver Sammy Watkins -- who was looking for Mahomes on the back side of the field. The Falcons weren't fooled by the Chiefs' trickery, as safety Keanu Neal was on Mahomes the entire time.

Mahomes still wanted the ball thrown his way -- which was a mistake, one he laughed about.

"Yeah, obviously we didn't end up in a situation that we wanted," Mahomes told reporters Sunday. "They brought a lot of man type pressure in that situation and so we were going to try to sneak me out the back side and be wide open for a walk-in touchdown, but obviously they had a guy out there.

"I mean they had to have the biggest, fastest guy possibly with number 22, (Keanu) Neal. I knew I wasn't in a good situation at that point, so I told Sammy before the play, 'It's fourth down, you got to throw it even if I'm covered.' He had the leverage on me and I'm probably going to be on 'You Got Mossed' on Monday so I'm looking forward to that."

Watkins and Tyreek Hill had a laugh after Mahomes was featured on the ESPN segment prior to the 'Monday Night Football' game, as Watkins said on Twitter Mahomes told him to lob the ball in practice -- which is what he did in the game. Mahomes joked back he was a "back shoulder guy."

The Chiefs are 14-1. They can have fun with failed plays like this, which is why head coach Andy Reid trusts his quarterback in all facets of the game -- even when a play looks like a disaster on film.

"It's one thing to say it, it's another thing to do it," Reid told reporters Monday. "People respect Pat, and he doesn't abuse that. He's part of the team and he hasn't separated himself from the team, but they all know that he's got the ball in his hands every snap, almost every snap. He can feel that. He feels that support. He keeps firing and that's one of the great traits that he has.

"I'm proud of him for that, for all of it, how he handles himself. He continues to fire and that's a great quality to have at that position. That's really what makes him great."