Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are the two best quarterbacks in the NFL, setting the stage for another historic duel between the two talented signal-callers as the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills renew their rivalry Sunday. Mahomes is 3-1 against Allen in his career, yet knows the impact Allen has made on the Bills franchise since his arrival more than four years ago.

Simply put, Mahomes respects the heck out of Allen.

"When you go up against the other great quarterbacks in the league, you always want to win. You always want to compete. (Bills QB) Josh (Allen) is a great guy. He's a great quarterback," Mahomes said Wednesday. "Physically talented, he can throw, can run, he can really do it all. But he's a great dude, too.

"And so, obviously when we're on the football field, we are competing against each other and we want to beat each other's teams, but I have a ton of respect for him, the player and person he is."

Mahomes and Allen head into this matchup as two of the hottest quarterbacks in the league, both making their case for MVP during the early part of the year. Here's where Mahomes and Allen rank in significant quarterback categories.



Patrick Mahomes Josh Allen Completion Percentage 66.7 (8th) 66.8 (7th) Passing Yards 1,398 (4th) 1,651 (1st) Pass TD 15 (1st) 14 (2nd) TD percentage 7.9 (2nd) 7.0 (3rd) Yards Per Attempt 7.4 (11th) 8.3 (4th) Passer Rating 110.5 (2nd) 107.4 (4th)

The Mahomes-Allen matchup is bound to be another classic, as home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs could be at stake with a victory by either team. No matter the result, the Chiefs have plenty of respect for how good Allen is.

"I think he's done a great job," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "He's a good kid. I think he's playing well. You heard all those stories of when he was coming out about this and that and you're always pulling for those guys that even do better than what was expected, so he's a good football player, tough kid, good football player. In a good system, too. He's blessed to have good coaches, which also helps.

"I think he's done a nice job, and you can tell by his teammates that they trust him, and that's probably the indicator we get from the outside without being there."