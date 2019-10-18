Patrick Mahomes leads celebration, delivers strong message in Chiefs locker room after Week 7 win

Patrick Mahomes, despite sustaining a knee injury during the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 7 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, was at the center of his team's postgame breakdown from the visitor's locker room. Mahomes, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, will likely miss at least three weeks depending on how much ligament damage the league's reigning MVP sustained Thursday night. Mahomes was injured while executing a quarterback sneak during the first half. Early Friday morning, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Rodney Brenner provided all of the possible scenarios for Mahomes and detailed his road to recovery.

Mahomes' injury on "Thursday Night Football" took the NFL world by storm. Several stars including Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz reacted at the moment of the injury. Everyone will hold their breath -- collectively -- until the MRI results are official.

Kansas City's next three games include home games against the 5-1 Green Bay Packers and the 4-2 Minnesota Vikings before facing the 2-4 Tennessee Titans on the road. The Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 11 before heading out for their Week 12 bye.

On a positive note, video has emerged of Mahomes, who reportedly sustained a dislocated kneecap Thursday night and will undergo an MRI on Friday, leading the postgame celebration following the Chiefs' 30-6 victory.

Patrick Mahomes following the game last night. What a leader. #MVP pic.twitter.com/SNORhIkT2x — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) October 18, 2019

Matt Moore, a 13-year veteran who has 30 career NFL regular-season starts under his belt, will start under center until Mahomes can return to the field. Moore, who went 2-1 as a starter in 2016 while helping the Miami Dolphins capture a wild-card playoff spot, went 10 of 19 for 117 yards with a touchdown in Thursday night's win.

The Chiefs, at 5-2, currently have a 1.5 game lead over the Oakland Raiders for first place in the AFC West. Kansas City, if the season ended today, would have the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs behind the undefeated New England Patriots and ahead of fellow division leaders Houston and Baltimore.

While not having Mahomes for any amount of time certainly hurts, the Chiefs -- who had lost consecutive games prior to Thursday night -- displayed the type of team effort against the Broncos that will be necessary on a weekly basis. While Kansas City's offense put together scoring drives in each quarter, the Chiefs' defense -- highly criticized over the past several weeks -- dominated the Broncos' offense Thursday night, recording nine sacks of Denver quarterback Joe Flacco while allowing just 205 yards of total offense.