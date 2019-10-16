Patrick Mahomes leads, Russell Wilson thriving in new key NFL quarterback metric

This new NFL metric measures exactly how efficient a quarterback is playing

Just how efficient is your team's quarterback. 

No. Really. When he has the ball in his hands, whether he throws it, runs with it, or gets sacked, how efficient is he accumulating yardage? You will find the answer below. 

I'm introducing Yards per Drop Back, the all-encompassing quarterback efficiency metric.

This idea was birthed from a common element of the NFL today and what's become common knowledge in smart circles of NFL analysis. 

The common element is quarterbacks who can run and do so relatively often. While passing from the pocket is the most time-tested way to sustain success in the NFL, quarterbacks are significantly more athletically gifted than they used to be and are much more involved with yardage accumulation with their legs than ever before. 

Also, it's now basically conventional wisdom that passing the football is more efficient than running the football. From a yardage perspective, Expected Points Added perspective, etc. It's science. Well, math, actually. 

Anyway, while elementary school students could identify that quarterbacks' yards-per-attempt average range -- in the NFL, almost always between 5.0 and 9.0 -- is higher than running backs' yards-per-carry average range -- between 3.0 and 5.0 -- a rush is guaranteed. A pass isn't. 

Therefore, yards per drop back -- when the quarterback is hiked the ball -- is the best way to truly measure quarterback's efficiency as a yardage accumulator. Rushes and rushing yards should count. So should those pesky sacks, and the yardage lost on those takedowns.

Yards Per Drop Back Formula = (Pass Yards + Rush Yards - Sack Yards) / (Passes + Rushes + Sacks)

Here are the figures for quarterbacks through Week 6. The NFL average is currently 6.26.

The Above 8.0 Club 

Passes

Pass Yards

Sacks

Sack Yards

Rushes

Rush Yards

Yards Per Drop Back

Patrick Mahomes

230

2,104

8

68

16

80

8.33

Dak Prescott

211

1,883

7

54

19

133

8.27

Drew Brees

48

408

1

8

0

0

8.16

What you see here is the cream of the crop, the ultra-efficient quarterbacks heading into Week 7. After running the numbers for the full 2018 season as well, I found that 8.0 YPDB is rarefied air. In fact, Ryan Fitzpatrick's awesome beginning to last year led to an 8.25 YPDB figure, and while sample size must be considered, he was the only qualifying NFL quarterback above the mythical 8.0 threshold. 

Mahomes hasn't been himself for most of the past two games, essentially playing one good ankle and one nagging one, and he's still comfortably in the top spot. Look away, Jerry Jones, because despite your 'Boys' three-game losing streak, Dak is still playing very efficient football. By the way, does Jones want Prescott to play well or not? If he does, big money. If he doesn't, Cowboys probably lose but the bank account doesn't take a hit. It's confusing.

Superb 7.0s 

Passes

Pass Yards

Sacks

Sack Yards

Rushes

Rush Yards

Yards Per Drop Back

Russell Wilson

189

1,704

16

93

36

151

7.31

Kirk Cousins

155

1,374

12

94

17

40

7.17

This tiny, two-quarterback group is the most fascinating in this entire article. Wilson has been jaw-droppingly awesome every week and is probably the front-runner for the MVP. He has willed the Seahawks to their 5-1 start. And, amazingly, when Wilson set various career highs a season ago, his YPDB number was only 6.36. 

Then, right behind him, is everyone's favorite Dad-joke telling, big-game losing, whipping boy of a believed to be overpaid quarterback, Kirk Cousins. Now, this is not the time nor the place for me to opine deeply on Cousins, in short, he probably makes too much money relative to how good he is. But that is neither here nor there. 

The volume hasn't been there for him this season, as he's thrown only 155  passes to date, but overall, he's been rather efficient. What's crazy is four Vikings running backs currently average an enormous 5.43 yards per rush, so the gap between Cousins' impressive YPDB figure and the yards per carry for Minnesota's ground attack is actually small.   

Hovering Above League Average

Passes

Pass Yards

Sacks

Sack Yards

Rushes

Rush Yards

Yards Per Drop Back

Matthew Stafford

173

1,387

10

76

15

63

6.93

Matt Ryan

258

2,011

14

104

13

52

6.90

Deshaun Watson

201

1,644

18

102

32

164

6.79

Philip Rivers

238

1,785

12

64

7

24

6.78

Lamar Jackson

195

1,507

16

88

69

460

6.71

Devlin Hodges

29

200

0

0

5

28

6.70

Tom Brady

228

1,743

10

73

14

3

6.63

Jimmy Garoppolo

146

1,163

6

38

21

10

6.56

Gardner Minshew

194

1,442

14

93

21

125

6.43

Baker Mayfield

198

1,496

16

128

8

35

6.31

Jameis Winston

220

1,771

25

154

18

38

6.29

The largest collection of quarterbacks resides in this range, and anything close to 7.0 YPDB is good. Nearing the 6.0 mark should start to create some cause for concern. 

Because of his ability to generate huge plays, Watson has the fundamental ingredient to be a big performer in YPDB but sacks have doomed him early in his career. While 18 sacks through six games may seem high, for Houston, it's respectable. Last year, Watson had been taken down 25 times in his first six outings. 

Rivers in ninth at 6.78 YPDB is a sizable dip for him compared to 2018 when he finished third at 7.36. And how about Gardner Minshew? The Mustache has been sacked decently often (14 times) but has shredded through the air. He's making Uncle Rico proud.

Jackson has taken a gargantuan step forward in YPDB, from 5.48 as a rookie to 6.71 right now. Safe to say he's comfortable in Greg Roman's offense after a full offseason to learn it.

Bruce Arians was hired to get the most out of Jameis Winston but as of now, Winston has actually been less efficient (6.29 YPDB) than he was last season (6.89). 

Below League Average, But At Least 6.0 

Passes

Passing Yards

Sacks

Sack Yards

Rushes

Rush Yards

Yards Per Drop Back

Aaron Rodgers

180

1,307

10

86

14

52

6.24

Case Keenum

160

1,136

7

70

7

12

6.19

Derek Carr

161

1,117

8

48

10

27

6.12

Mason Rudolph

94

646

3

25

8

19

6.09

Carson Wentz

214

1,458

10

53

21

82

6.06

Jared Goff

246

1,727

12

92

14

13

6.05

Joe Flacco

196

1,435

15

114

11

11

6.0

As a reminder, the NFL average in YPDB is 6.26, so use that as a Mendoza Line of sorts. And this chart probably represents the second-most interesting group in this article. What a mix of names. 

The eye test has told us Rodgers has seemingly leaned on his defense for much of the season, and that is, in a way, confirmed by YPDB. Also, despite a down year in 2018, Rodgers YPDB was higher then (6.36) than it is now (6.24), but the season is still decently young. 

And while he'll never be mistaken for a franchise quarterback, Keenum continues to play honorable football, especially considering the talent around him. In Denver last year, his YPDB was 5.80. Ehhh. Right now it's 6.19 and not many teams are envious of Washington's offensive line and receiver situation. 

Then there's Wentz and Goff, forever compared after going No. 1 and No. 2 in the 2016 NFL Draft. Wentz has probably played better than his YPDB indicates, then again, he's never really been that efficient in his pro career, which might come as a surprise. In 2018, his YPDB was a tick above league average at 6.36 (average was 6.35). In 2017, when Wentz was the MVP favorite before his injury, his YPDB was 6.45. Decent. Not outstanding. 

I don't know what to do with Goff. He's very naturally talented and finished fifth in 2018 with a 7.17 YPDB. He can look like Aaron Rodgers. But he can still also look like the rookie that averaged 4.3 yards per attempt. 

Respectably Close To 6.0 Threshold

Passes

Pass Yards

Sacks

Sack Yards

Rushes 

Rush Yards

Yards Per Drop Back

Eli Manning

89

556

2

13

2

8

5.92

Kyler Murray

238

1,664

21

139

39

238

5.91

Kyle Allen

122

901

10

89

7

6

5.88

Daniel Jones

140

921

10

59

15

86

5.74

Teddy Bridgewater

157

1,089

10

78

16

32

5.69

Sam Darnold

73

513

6

32

6

1

5.67

Andy Dalton

243

1,647

22

140

9

18

5.56

Josh Allen

163

1,112

13

76

41

158

5.54

Marcus Mariota

159

1,179

25

162

24

129

5.50

An alternate label here could be "Young Quarterbacks and QB Purgatory Passers." Josh Allen has worked the short and intermediate levels of the field better from inside the pocket this season than he did as a rookie but the long runs and deep balls haven't been there yet for him in Year 2, which has led to his YPDB dipping from 5.70 in 2018 to 5.54 currently. 

Murray has improved in each of the past two weeks -- facing the Bengals and Falcons will help -- and is nearing that 6.0 threshold. Kyle Allen has surprised everyone but hasn't necessarily stood out in the YPDB department. 

Bridgewater has held down the fort for the Saints with Brees on the mend, yet has struggled with efficiency thus far. As for Mariota, it was time. A change needed to be made in Tennessee. 

Close To Being Less Efficient Than Traditional Run Play

Passes

Pass Yards

Sacks

Sack Yards

Rushes

Rush Yards

Yards Per Drop Back

Chase Daniel

60

426

5

44

6

6

5.46

Jacoby Brissett

167

1,062

6

52

24

66

5.46

Ben Roethlisberger

52

351

2

7

1

7

5.4

Ryan Fitzpatrick

70

435

6

28

4

19

5.32

Cam Newton

89

572

6

43

5

-2

5.27

Mitchell Trubisky

106

588

8

43

5

21

4.75

No major surprises here, well, maybe outside of Newton and Roethlisberger, although they're small sample size quarterbacks this year due to injury. 

Brissett is becoming the consummate game manager, and the Colts are an upstart team. But their quarterback is not exactly helping to move the ball efficiently. The 5.46 YPDB is just slightly better than Ryan Tannehill's figure in 2018.

And my goodness, Trubisky needs to step up his game when he returns from injury. Big time. Last year, he finished 12th with a YPDB of 6.65, a figure that was helped by rushing but impressive nonetheless. 

Might As Well Hand The Ball Off

Passes

Pass Yards

Sacks

Sack Yards

Rushes

Rush Yards

Yards Per Drop Back

Josh Rosen

109

567

16

93

3

13

3.8

Luke Falk

73

416

16

96

0

0

3.59

Colt McCoy

27

122

6

44

2

14

2.62

On most teams, Rosen's YPDB of 3.78 would scream "JUST HAND THE BALL OFF," but the 2019 Dolphins are not most teams. Their running back trio of Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage, and Mark Walton has averaged just 3.29 yards per attempt through six games. Miami's offensive line has been pretty brutal. 

Falk isn't on the Jets anymore, so I'll skip him. 

McCoy made his sole start of 2019 ... against the Patriots in New England. And it was ugly. 

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories