The NFL world was shocked when news broke on Tuesday that former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick did not receive the required vote to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his first attempt. CBS Sports Jonathan Jones confirmed the news that the current North Carolina football coach did not receive the 40 out of 50 votes needed to reach the Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot.

This was Belichick's first year of eligibility since he had not coached in the NFL since 2023.

Belichick, who won eight total Super Bowls (two as an assistant with the Giants, six as a head coach with the Patriots), is second all-time among NFL coaches with 333 career wins. That number only trails two-time Super Bowl winner and Hall of Famer Don Shula, who has 347 career wins.

Legendary former Patriots coach Bill Belichick falls short of Pro Football Hall of Fame on first ballot Will Backus

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was among the names who spoke out after the repot. Mahomes posted on social that the decision was "insane" and that he doesn't understand "how this could be possible." Notably, Mahomes and the Chiefs faced the Patriots in the 2019 AFC Championship Game. New England went on to win that game in overtime, paving the way for Belichick to win his sixth title as a head coach weeks later.

Even NBA superstar LeBron James was confused by the report, saying that it was "disrespectful."

Former NFL defensive back Darius Butler, who played for Belichick during the 2009 and 2010 campaigns, also spoke out, citing that if he isn't a first-ballot Hall of Famer, then "who is?"

Former NFL star JJ Watt, who will be a future Hall of Famer one day, said there shouldn't be a "single world" that Belichick is not a "First-Ballot Hall of Famer."

Former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark posted on social media that if Belichick isn't a first-ballot Hall of Famer, "no coach should be."

Former NFL defensive tackle Gerald McCoy said the voters need to be made public after the former Patriots coach did not receive 40 of the 50 votes needed.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III said that Belichick "earned" the right to be a first ballot Hall of Famer.

One of the members of the Hall's voting committee is former NFL general manager Bill Polian. A voter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told ESPN that Polian told some voters he believed Belichick should "wait a year" before induction because of Spygate. The 2007 cheating scandal cost the Patriots a first-round pick and Belichick was fined $250,000.

Former NFL star Terrell Owens appeared to react to the report on social media shortly after.

Former NFL star wide receiver Dez Bryant said he was "lost for words."

New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan posted on social media that he is normally surprised when people get in the Hall of Fame, not the other way around.

More former Patriots players, including Julian Edelman and Jason McCourty, also reacted to the stunning news.