Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James among stars stunned by Bill Belichick being snubbed by Pro Football Hall of Fame
The NFL world was shocked after Belichick fell short of the votes required to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer
The NFL world was shocked when news broke on Tuesday that former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick did not receive the required vote to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his first attempt. CBS Sports Jonathan Jones confirmed the news that the current North Carolina football coach did not receive the 40 out of 50 votes needed to reach the Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot.
This was Belichick's first year of eligibility since he had not coached in the NFL since 2023.
Belichick, who won eight total Super Bowls (two as an assistant with the Giants, six as a head coach with the Patriots), is second all-time among NFL coaches with 333 career wins. That number only trails two-time Super Bowl winner and Hall of Famer Don Shula, who has 347 career wins.
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was among the names who spoke out after the repot. Mahomes posted on social that the decision was "insane" and that he doesn't understand "how this could be possible." Notably, Mahomes and the Chiefs faced the Patriots in the 2019 AFC Championship Game. New England went on to win that game in overtime, paving the way for Belichick to win his sixth title as a head coach weeks later.
Insane… don’t even understand how this could be possible https://t.co/EiKUeRPffn— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 27, 2026
Even NBA superstar LeBron James was confused by the report, saying that it was "disrespectful."
Man there's no way I read that right! Right? Ain't no WAY Bill Belichick ain't 1st Ballot HOF!! That's IMPOSSIBLE, EGREGIOUS, and quite frankly DISRESPECTFUL!— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 28, 2026
Former NFL defensive back Darius Butler, who played for Belichick during the 2009 and 2010 campaigns, also spoke out, citing that if he isn't a first-ballot Hall of Famer, then "who is?"
If BILL BELICHICK isn’t a first ballot HOFer who is!? pic.twitter.com/qywmMgbLuD— Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) January 27, 2026
Former NFL star JJ Watt, who will be a future Hall of Famer one day, said there shouldn't be a "single world" that Belichick is not a "First-Ballot Hall of Famer."
I can’t be reading this right.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 27, 2026
This has to be some knock-off Hall of Fame or something, it can’t be the actual NFL Hall of Fame.
There is not a single world whatsoever in which Bill Belichick should not be a First-Ballot Hall of Famer. https://t.co/OXhL1Sd4FM
Former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark posted on social media that if Belichick isn't a first-ballot Hall of Famer, "no coach should be."
Bill Belichick not being a first ballot Hall of Famer means that no coach should ever be. It means that the voters have decided there isn’t a coaching resume that warrants First Ballot consideration!— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 27, 2026
He is the GREATEST, most ACCOMPLISHED coach of all time! This is egregious!
Former NFL defensive tackle Gerald McCoy said the voters need to be made public after the former Patriots coach did not receive 40 of the 50 votes needed.
The voters have to not remain anonymous anymore. We need an explanation for why Bill Belichick one of the greatest coaches ever of any level of any sport with 8 SB’s is not a first ballot HOF’er……… No explanation will be valid but I need to know. I’m sorry man!! This insane!— Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) January 27, 2026
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III said that Belichick "earned" the right to be a first ballot Hall of Famer.
No matter how you feel about Bill Belichick, he EARNED being a 1st Ballot NFL Hall of Famer.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 27, 2026
8-Time Super Bowl Champ.
Greatest NFL Coach of All Time.
For him not to be is RIDICULOUSLY STUPID.
One of the members of the Hall's voting committee is former NFL general manager Bill Polian. A voter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told ESPN that Polian told some voters he believed Belichick should "wait a year" before induction because of Spygate. The 2007 cheating scandal cost the Patriots a first-round pick and Belichick was fined $250,000.
Former NFL star Terrell Owens appeared to react to the report on social media shortly after.
Bill Polian is a joke!! https://t.co/bv2FlsBwCr— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 27, 2026
Former NFL star wide receiver Dez Bryant said he was "lost for words."
I’m lost for words JJ. https://t.co/HUxrm4LL7F— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 27, 2026
Whoever is holding the authority has got a personal problem with him..because there ain't no way Coach Belichick is not a first ballot Hall of Famer… https://t.co/NJIMOaxdln— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 27, 2026
New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan posted on social media that he is normally surprised when people get in the Hall of Fame, not the other way around.
Sometimes I scratch my head when a candidate gets in the HOF, this time I’m scratching my head on how an HOF candidate didn get in… https://t.co/KKqDlDvtXz— Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) January 27, 2026
More former Patriots players, including Julian Edelman and Jason McCourty, also reacted to the stunning news.
January 27, 2026
OUTRAGEOUS!🤦🏿♂️ https://t.co/UEKFKQLAN3— James White (@SweetFeet_White) January 27, 2026
Pro Football Hall of Fame starting to look like the @NFL Pro Bowl https://t.co/qWUerkEFr4— Christian Fauria (@christianfauria) January 27, 2026
I need someone to explain to me what a first ballot hall of fame coach looks like if it’s not Bill! https://t.co/OVA2Ksmish— Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) January 27, 2026
"It doesn't really make sense."@DHx34 reacts to Bill Belichick not being voted in as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/Bv89xmSqfF— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 27, 2026
you know how big of a hater u gotta be to see somebody with 8 rings & be like…nah— JB (@NVBentley33) January 27, 2026
😂😂
I mean this is crazy. What are we even voting on? https://t.co/srEmPvVZWy— David Andrews (@dandrews61) January 27, 2026