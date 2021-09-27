For the first time in Patrick Mahomes' career, the Kansas City Chiefs are in last place in the AFC West. Kansas City has a losing record for the first time since Week 10 of the 2015 season, a span of 89 games (the 10th longest streak in NFL history).

The Chiefs are two games behind the 3-0 Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos in the AFC West, while sitting 1-2 in the division. There's no reason to panic in Kansas City, despite the division appearing much tougher than in years past.

"I think we'll be ready for the challenge, (It's) really early in the season, obviously we haven't had any since I've been quarterback here," Mahomes said after Sunday's loss. "We're behind all these teams in our division, but the bright spot is we have a long season to go. It's going to be how we respond and how we go to work every single day."

The Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and four turnovers were what doomed Kansas City. The Chiefs allowed the Chargers to score 21 points off turnovers, including the winning touchdown thanks to a Mahomes interception with under 2 minutes to play.

Kansas City turned the ball over on four consecutive possessions dating back to Clyde Edwards-Helaire's Week 2 fumble against the Baltimore Ravens -- the first time that's ever happened with Mahomes at quarterback.

The Chiefs are beating themselves, and they know it.

"We scored 24 points with four turnovers. I mean you're not going to win games with four turnovers in this league," Mahomes said. "We were moving the ball the way we wanted to, and we got ourselves back in the game and gave ourselves a chance at the end. There's not much concern, it's just about going in and putting in the work every single week.

"We were really moving the football, we just weren't executing when we got to the red zone...I mean it's not like we weren't doing things the right way like we always do, we didn't execute whenever it came down to it. In the sleeve when you're playing teams like them, like the Chargers, a good football team, if you don't execute you don't win football games."