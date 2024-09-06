The start of the 2024 NFL season gave us some serious drama on Thursday night with the Chiefs pulling out a win over the Ravens by less than an inch.

The Ravens appeared to tie things up on the final play of the game after Lamar Jackson hit Isaiah Likely for a 10-yard touchdown, but the officiating crew overturned the play after a replay showed that Likely was out of bounds by roughly six centimeters, give or take a centimeter.

Likely had a big game for Ravens with nine catches for 111 yards and a touchdown and he would have been the hero if he had been able to come down with the catch.

After the game, Patrick Mahomes was asked about the final play of the game and the Chiefs quarterback admitted that he initially thought the catch was a touchdown.

"It looked good from my angle on the sideline, but then, that first view you saw, you could see the cleat," Mahomes said. "That's a great football team and I'm sure we'll see them again at some point in the playoffs, so now, we're happy with the win now."

Mahomes then closed out his press conference by offering some advice to Likely.

"He's just got to wear white cleats next time, that's my advice for him," Mahomes said.

That's actually perfect advice. If Likely had been wearing white cleats, it would have been tough to tell where his cleats end and where the sideline begins. In that case, there's a very good chance that the call on the field would have stood and the call on the field was touchdown.

If the touchdown had counted, the Ravens were going to go for the win by attempting a 2-pointer. Instead, they'll be heading back to Baltimore with an 0-1 record.

The Ravens next game will be coming in Week 2 against the Raiders and it will be interesting to see if Likely decides to take Mahomes' friendly advice.