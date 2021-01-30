While there are thousands of 2021 Super Bowl prop bets on the board for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, bets involving Patrick Mahomes will be among the most popular. The transcendent young talent is playing in his second Super Bowl after leading the Chiefs to victory last season over the 49ers. He'll be opposed by Tom Brady, the player some believe Mahomes has the talent to surpass as the greatest quarterback in league history.

If you're making Patrick Mahomes prop bets, there are several NFL odds to consider. William Hill Sportsbook lists Mahomes' passing touchdown over-under at 2.5, while his over-under for passing attempts is 41.5. You can also make NFL bets on how many interceptions he'll throw (over-under 0.5) or how many rushing yards he'll pile up (over-under 18.5). Which Patrick Mahomes prop bets have the most value? Be sure to see what SportsLine's proven model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll, returning a massive profit of almost $3,200 this season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, the model has evaluated the Patrick Mahomes NFL player props from William Hill and its best bets. You can see all of its 2021 Super Bowl best bets here.

Top Patrick Mahomes prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

One of the Mahomes prop bets the model recommends: Under 332.5 passing yards hits with room to spare. Mahomes has had no problem going well over 300, even into the 400s, at times. However, a closer look at his postseason history shows that this number is inflated. In seven NFL playoff starts, he's never thrown for more than 325 yards.

In fact, he's only cleared 300 yards twice in those seven opportunities. He also only topped this 332.5-yard threshold one time in his past six games this year. SportsLine's model says that Mahomes' passing yardage hits at 293 in the simulations, making the under the clear-cut value play on this Super Bowl LV prop bet.

Other Patrick Mahomes prop picks from SportsLine's model:

Patrick Mahomes passing touchdowns: Go under 2.5, model is projecting 2.2

Patrick Mahomes rushing: Go under 18.5 yards, model is projecting 0

Patrick Mahomes total passing attempts: Go under 41.5, model is projecting 38

Patrick Mahomes total passing completions: Go under 28.5, model is projecting 26

Patrick Mahomes interceptions: Go over 0.5, model is projecting 0.59

How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

In addition, the model is high on a Super Bowl prop bet that pays out nearly 7-1. You need to see the model's top 20 Super Bowl prop bets before making any Chiefs vs. Buccaneers picks.

Which Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prop pays almost 7-1? And what other Super Bowl LV prop bets does the model love for the big game? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl 55 prop bets, all from the model that's up almost $7,900 on top-rated NFL picks.