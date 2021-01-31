At just 25 years of age, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has already won a regular-season MVP, a Super Bowl MVP and a Super Bowl ring. Now, he'll try for back-to-back rings at the 2021 Super Bowl when the Chiefs take on the Buccaneers. Mahomes is already 44-9 in his career as a starter and has 28 games of at least 300 yards passing. However, because of his career numbers, he's facing lofty expectations in the latest Patrick Mahomes player props from sportsbooks like William Hill.

The over-under for Mahomes touchdown passes is 2.5. And after going 37-for-49 for 462 yards and three touchdowns during a Week 12 win in Tampa Bay, the latest Patrick Mahomes props include an over-under of 28.5 completions. Which Patrick Mahomes prop bets have the most value? Be sure to see what SportsLine's proven model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll, returning a massive profit of almost $3,200 this season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, the model has evaluated the Patrick Mahomes NFL player props from William Hill and its best bets. You can see all of its 2021 Super Bowl best bets here.

Top Patrick Mahomes prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

One of the Mahomes prop bets the model recommends: Under 332.5 passing yards hits with room to spare. Mahomes' 462-yard effort against the Buccaneers earlier this season looms large, but the Chiefs' offense has been much more methodical in recent weeks. The 25-year-old hasn't reached 333 passing yards in his last four starts and is averaging 278.0 yards per game during that span.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's defense has limited four of its seven opponents since the November matchup with Mahomes to 265 passing yards or fewer. With Kansas City favored by three and a full allotment of healthy running backs, the game script for Super Bowl 55 is likely to differ from the one implemented in Week 12. That's why the model predicts that Mahomes throws for just 293 yards.

Other Patrick Mahomes prop picks from SportsLine's model:

Patrick Mahomes passing touchdowns: Go under 2.5, model is projecting 2.2

Patrick Mahomes rushing: Go under 18.5 yards, model is projecting 0

Patrick Mahomes total passing attempts: Go under 41.5, model is projecting 38

Patrick Mahomes total passing completions: Go under 28.5, model is projecting 26

Patrick Mahomes interceptions: Go over 0.5, model is projecting 0.59

