As the 2021 Super Bowl approaches on Sunday, Feb. 7 between the Chiefs and Buccaneers, bettors will be sorting through hundreds of Super Bowl LV prop bets. Props bets involving Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the MVP of the last Super Bowl, will be popular. Mahomes threw for 286 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions in that 31-20 win over the 49ers. He added 29 yards and a score on the ground.

Some of the top Patrick Mahomes prop bets for this year from William Hill Sportsbook include his over-under for passing yardage at 332.5 and passing touchdowns at 2.5. There are also Patrick Mahomes odds for rushing yardage, passing attempts, interceptions and more. Where are the best values in the Patrick Mahomes prop bets? Be sure to see what SportsLine's proven model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll.

Top Patrick Mahomes prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

One of the Mahomes prop bets the model recommends: Under 332.5 passing yards hits with room to spare. Mahomes went well under this total in last year's Super Bowl and his numbers have been trending in this direction recently. In fact, he's gone under 300 yards in three of his last four games.

Tampa Bay's defense held Drew Brees to just 134 yards in the Divisional Round, while only one of the past five quarterbacks the Bucs have faced have cleared this 332.5-yard line. The model is projecting that Mahomes throws for just 293 yards, making the under the clear-cut choice on this prop.

Other Patrick Mahomes prop picks from SportsLine's model:

Patrick Mahomes passing touchdowns: Go under 2.5, model is projecting 2.2

Patrick Mahomes rushing: Go under 18.5 yards, model is projecting 0

Patrick Mahomes total passing attempts: Go under 41.5, model is projecting 38

Patrick Mahomes total passing completions: Go under 28.5, model is projecting 26

Patrick Mahomes interceptions: Go over 0.5, model is projecting 0.59

