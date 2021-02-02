Heading into the 2021 AFC Championship Game, Kansas City Chiefs fans were uncertain if superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes would play at all -- having been in concussion protocol and also being hobbled by turf toe. But Mahomes was cleared and he answered the bell, dominating the Bills in the AFC title game. The defending Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes now enters Sunday's Super Bowl LV against the Buccaneers as one of the game's best in a test opposite undisputed future Hall of Famer Tom Brady that has attracted plenty of attention via 2021 Super Bowl prop bets.

Among the more popular Patrick Mahomes prop bets at William Hill Sportsbook includes a passing yards line of 332.5 yards The latest Super Bowl LV props also have Mahomes at 18.5 total rushing yards and 0.5 interceptions.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, the model has evaluated the Patrick Mahomes NFL player props from William Hill.

Top Patrick Mahomes prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

One of the Patrick Mahomes prop bets the model recommends: The former NFL Most Valuable Player goes under 332.5 passing yards. Mahomes averaged 296.3 passing yards per game in the 2020 regular season, and 290 yards in playoff victories against Cleveland and Buffalo. The primary reason his passing yards line is so high is that Mahomes destroyed Tampa Bay for 462 passing yards and three touchdowns in Week 12.

The SportsLine model predicts that the Buccaneers defense does a much better job containing Mahomes than it did in Week 12, and also predicts that his main targets -- wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce -- barely eclipse the 100-yard receiving mark.

The model doesn't see Mahomes being completely shut down, but it does project that Mahomes passes for 293 yards -- meaning the under hits by nearly 40 yards.

Other Patrick Mahomes prop picks from SportsLine's model:

Patrick Mahomes passing touchdowns: Go under 2.5, model is projecting 2.2

Patrick Mahomes rushing: Go under 18.5 yards, model is projecting 0

Patrick Mahomes total passing attempts: Go under 41.5, model is projecting 38

Patrick Mahomes total passing completions: Go under 28.5, model is projecting 26

Patrick Mahomes interceptions: Go over 0.5, model is projecting 0.59

How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

In addition, the model is high on a Super Bowl prop bet that pays out nearly 7-1.

Which Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prop pays almost 7-1? And what other Super Bowl LV prop bets does the model love for the big game?