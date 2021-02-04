The 2021 Super Bowl will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS, and the quarterback battle between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady is generating a lot of attention. Mahomes already has an MVP, Super Bowl MVP and a Lombardi Trophy on his resume at age 25 while Brady is looking for his seventh championship at 43. Mahomes could further establish himself as the heir to the throne as the best in the league with a win and money is rolling in on Patrick Mahomes prop bets for Super Bowl 55.

Mahomes ran for a touchdown in Super Bowl 54 and is listed at +230 as an anytime touchdown scorer in the latest Patrick Mahomes prop odds. He's also the -120 favorite to win Super Bowl LV MVP honors in the Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prop lines and his over-under for total touchdown passes is 2.5. Before settling on any Patrick Mahomes prop bets for Super Bowl LV, be sure to check out the 2021 Super Bowl prop predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll, returning a massive profit of almost $3,200 this season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, the model has evaluated the Patrick Mahomes NFL player props from William Hill and its best bets. You can see all of its 2021 Super Bowl best bets here.

Top Patrick Mahomes prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

One of the Patrick Mahomes prop bets the model recommends: He throws for under 332.5 passing yards. This number is undoubtedly juiced by a 462-yard performance against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Week 12, but those numbers were inflated by six completions of 20 yards or more to Tyreek Hill in that game alone.

Hill will attract even more attention than usual after his unbelievable performance in that victory (13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns) and the added safety help over the top will likely mean the path of least resistance is on the ground. After throwing the ball 49 times in the Week 12 win, the model predicts that Mahomes throws the ball just 38 times in Super Bowl 55.

And considering that he's never thrown the for more than 325 yards in a postseason game, the model is predicting that he throws for just 293 yards on average in its 10,000 simulations of Chiefs vs. Buccaneers.

Other Patrick Mahomes prop picks from SportsLine's model:

Patrick Mahomes passing touchdowns: Go under 2.5, model is projecting 2.2

Patrick Mahomes rushing: Go under 18.5 yards, model is projecting 0

Patrick Mahomes total passing attempts: Go under 41.5, model is projecting 38

Patrick Mahomes total passing completions: Go under 28.5, model is projecting 26

Patrick Mahomes interceptions: Go over 0.5, model is projecting 0.59

How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

In addition, the model is high on a Super Bowl prop bet that pays out nearly 7-1. You need to see the model's top 20 Super Bowl prop bets before making any Chiefs vs. Buccaneers picks.

Which Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prop pays almost 7-1? And what other Super Bowl LV prop bets does the model love for the big game? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl 55 prop bets, all from the model that's up almost $7,900 on top-rated NFL picks.