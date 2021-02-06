One glance at the 2021 Super Bowl props board can be overwhelming as sportsbooks continue to think of innovative lines for the Chiefs vs. Buccaneers matchup Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. One way to cut down on the choices is to focus on a single player. And perhaps the most popular option is Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Patrick Mahomes prop bet options from William Hill Sportsbook include an over-under of 2.5 for passing touchdowns.

And while Mahomes is a pass-first quarterback, he can also make plays with his feet, leading to an over-under of 18.5 rushing yards. Those are just a couple of the Patrick Mahomes odds on the board. Which props involving the reigning Super Bowl MVP have the most value? Before settling on any Patrick Mahomes prop bets for Super Bowl LV, be sure to check out the 2021 Super Bowl prop predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll, returning a massive profit of almost $3,200 this season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, the model has evaluated the Patrick Mahomes NFL player props from William Hill and its best bets. You can see all of its 2021 Super Bowl best bets here.

Top Patrick Mahomes prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

One of the Patrick Mahomes prop bets the model recommends: Mahomes goes under 332.5 passing yards. Mahomes threw for a whopping 462 yards against the Bucs on Nov. 29, so it is understandable why the line is so high. But that game was an outlier when looking at other recent results.

Mahomes has only cleared the 332.5 total one time since that matchup with Tampa Bay. He's gone under 300 yards three times during that span as well, including when he threw for just 255 against the Browns in the divisional round.

After Mahomes and the Kansas City offense hurt Tampa Bay with big plays in the passing game in the first matchup, it's a good bet that the Bucs will have plenty of safety help over the top on Sunday. That very well could force the Chiefs to lean on the ground game a bit more, keeping Mahomes' number in check.

SportsLine's model is calling for Mahomes to throw for 293 yards, making the under the clear value play on this prop.

Other Patrick Mahomes prop picks from SportsLine's model:

Patrick Mahomes passing touchdowns: Go under 2.5, model is projecting 2.2

Patrick Mahomes total passing attempts: Go under 41.5, model is projecting 38

Patrick Mahomes total passing completions: Go under 28.5, model is projecting 26

Patrick Mahomes interceptions: Go over 0.5, model is projecting 0.59

How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

