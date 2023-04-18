Patrick Mahomes is just two months removed from defeating Jalen Hurts in the Super Bowl, becoming the youngest quarterback ever to win two Super Bowl titles and two MVP awards (and the only one before the age of 30). The first Black quarterback matchup in the Super Bowl, Hurts can now stake another claim with Mahomes -- the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Mahomes is proud to see Hurts get an average of $51 million per season, money he felt was well spent for the Philadelphia Eagles.

"He deserves it," Mahomes said Monday. "I think he's someone who plays the position the right way, he goes about his business the right way and that's why they were in the Super Bowl. I mean, he played a great game in the Super Bowl and proved a lot of people wrong that were still doubting him."

Jalen Hurts PHI • QB • #1 CMP% 66.5 YDs 3701 TD 22 INT 6 YD/Att 8.05 View Profile

Mahomes has been advocating for the Black quarterbacks continuing their success in the NFL. Being a running quarterback has been encouraged in the league compared to years past, as Hurts became the first quarterback to rush for 10-plus touchdowns in consecutive seasons. His 18 touchdown runs in 2022 were the most by a quarterback in a season (including playoffs).

Hurts had a huge year to show he was the Eagles' franchise quarterback. He completed 66.5% of his passes for 4,280 yards with 25 touchdowns to just six interceptions for a 100.8 passer rating in his 18 starts (including playoffs). On the ground, he amassed 903 yards and 18 scores. Hurts reached 5,183 total yards and 43 total touchdowns to just seven turnovers in his 18 starts, with the Eagles going 16-2 in those games.

Hurts had one of the best games of his career in the Super Bowl LVII loss to Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, completing 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards with a touchdown and a 103.4 passer rating. He also added 15 carries for 70 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first quarterback to rush for three touchdowns in a Super Bowl.

Hurts is the first player in NFL history with 300 pass yards, 70 rush yards and three rushing touchdowns in a game. He finished with 374 total yards and four touchdowns. Mahomes certainly appreciated watching the performance from the Chiefs sideline, showcasing how much the quarterback position has progressed between him and Hurts.

With Lamar Jackson (eventually) going to receive a massive contract, five of the top six contracts (in terms of average annual salary) will belong to Black quarterbacks. The position has come a long way over the past several years.

"Obviously, it's great for the quarterback position (and) the Black quarterbacks that are coming up behind us and them getting their deals," Mahomes said. "With Lamar (Jackson) and everything going on there and trying to get these guys the deals that they deserve. It's just really cool to see because now there's no hesitation on guys to get these deals -- even if they have to utilize running to make stuff happen. They're such big impacts on the game that they're getting the money that they deserve.

"Our job in this league is to go out there and win football games and make money while we do it, and I'm glad to see that the guys that are doing it the right way are getting the job security that they deserve."

Hurts' contract is the culmination of hard work paying off, -- something Mahomes can certainly relate to.