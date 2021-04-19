Kansas City Chiefs fans don't have to worry about Patrick Mahomes' availability for training camp. Mahomes, recovering from offseason foot surgery to repair turf toe, gave an update on his progress in the months following the procedure. Chiefs fans will certainly be encouraged.

"I think I'm progressing well. I think I'm ahead of schedule myself," Mahomes said in a conference call with reporters Monday. "Obviously they're trying to be cautious and not push me out there too soon, but I'm doing what I can. I got out of the boot finally. That took forever and now I'm trying to get back on the field and get that stuff working. I'm sure they'll keep me on that same pathway on when I can do some stuff by the end of the offseason."

Mahomes admitted he hasn't had many off days in rehab -- except when he was spotted at The Masters last weekend. The turf toe dates back to the postseason, during which Mahomes completed 65% of his passes for 850 yards with four touchdowns to two interceptions (90.8 rating) while leading Kansas City to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year. The injury didn't seem to bother Mahomes in the Super Bowl as he was scrambling for his life trying to void the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominant pass rush.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid won't give a timetable on when Mahomes will be fully recovered, but he's been encouraged from the reports.

"Pat's doing tremendous. He's got great flexibility in that toe," Reid said. "He's worked his tail off, which is not a real fun thing to do -- that toe was rather large and stiff before the surgery and after the surgery. He's really worked hard at getting that right."

Mahomes is coming off a 2020 campaign where he completed 66.3% of his passes and threw for 4,740 yards with 38 touchdowns to just six interceptions (108.2 rating). He has the most passing yards (14,152) and touchdowns (114) through a player's first 46 games in NFL history, with an opportunity to set even more records with the 17-game season on the horizon.

"You knew the 17 games were coming, so I wasn't as surprised when I saw it," Mahomes said. "It's something we're going to have to adjust to. It's another game. It's another wear and tear on your body. You're playing 17 games -- and I'm not counting the regular season and the playoffs. You're going to have to figure it out. It's going to be new to everybody, so we're going to try to take care of our bodies and be at the top of our game at the end of the season."