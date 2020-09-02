Watch Now: NFL: Biggest Training Camp Riser ( 1:22 )

The Kansas City Chiefs weren't the only ones handing out diamond rings this week and that's because Patrick Mahomes also gave one away. Following the team's Super Bowl ring ceremony on Tuesday night, Mahomes pulled out a ring and proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews.

Based on the details that Matthews shared on Instagram, the proposal went down at Arrowhead Stadium. For the newly engaged couple, the day started with Mahomes going on the field to receive his ring for winning Super Bowl LIV, a game where the the 24-year-old was named MVP after throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns.

After getting his Super Bowl ring, Mahomes and Matthews headed up to the club-level suites at Arrowhead where the quarterback had a surprise waiting for the woman he's been dating since high school.

That's an MVP proposal if I've ever seen one. I mean, I don't have time to count, but there appears to be roughly 1,000 roses in that picture. If you're planning on proposing soon, don't let your future wife see this picture or she's also going to want 1,000 roses.

Now, if you're wondering if Brittany said "yes" or "no" to the proposal, we're going to assume "yes," because she eventually shared a picture where she was wearing her new ring.

I'm not a diamond appraiser, but there's a good chance that thing is worth more than Mahomes' Super Bowl ring. (By the way, for all the details on what the Super Bowl ring looks like, be sure to click here).

Following the proposal, the two capped off their perfect night with a backyard dinner, which is definitely the safest (and most romantic) way to do dinner in these coronavirus times.

Mahomes and Matthews are now Kansas City's version of William and Kate.

The newly engaged couple met nearly a decade ago while attending Whitehouse High School in Texas, and now, it appears the high school sweethearts are on their way to living happily ever after.