The NFL revealed its final list for the top-100 players in the league Wednesday night with a major stunner. Patrick Mahomes, the youngest player with a league MVP and Super Bowl MVP award in NFL history, was not ranked No. 1 (the second consecutive year Mahomes was snubbed of the honor). Lamar Jackson was selected No. 1 on a list voted on by the players, which many can see why the current league MVP was voted as the best player in football. Where Mahomes ended up was the biggest stunner of the night, coming in at No. 4 as the third-best quarterback on the list -- behind Jackson and Russell Wilson, who was voted at No. 2.

If this list was voted on before the 2019 postseason, the players missed a golden opportunity to look at the full body of work of Mahomes. In the playoffs, Mahomes threw for 901 yards with 10 TD to just two INT (111.5 rating) and earned Super Bowl MVP honors, leading Kansas City to its first Super Bowl title in 50 years. The Chiefs were the first team in league history to erase a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit in each of their postseason games, mainly due to the impressive play of Mahomes.

The Chiefs quarterback had a subtle reaction to his No. 4 ranking, which sent a message to the rest of the NFL.

Mahomes has thrown for 9,128 yards and 76 TDs against 18 INTs in his two full seasons as a starting quarterback (109.6 rating) and the Chiefs have averaged 32 points per game in his 31 starts -- including scoring over 30 points 19 times and over 40 points seven times. He's just beginning to scratch the surface of his enormous potential, as he revealed last week.

"There's still so much I can improve," Mahomes said. "The mental part of the game, you learn more and more every single year you're in the NFL, especially at the quarterback position. You learn from reps, you learn from seeing different stuff, and we understand defenses are going to keep throwing different stuff at us and combat the stuff we do so well.

"I'm going to keep trying to learn as much as possible. I'm going to keep to drill in the fundamentals. I really have only been playing quarterback for six or seven years. It's not like I've been playing for a very long time at the position, so I'm going to do whatever I can to try and get better and better at the fundamentals.

"When stuff breaks down, I can go back to where I kind of learned how to freestyle play and to let that succeed. I'm excited for this challenge of trying to make myself better and trying to be the best football player I can be."

Mahomes was already motivated by the prospect of repeating as a Super Bowl champion and creating a potential dynasty in Kansas City. Now he has another newspaper clipping to hang in his locker.

Watch out NFL.