Following an offensive offsides penalty that negated a miraculous lateral go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter during a Week 14 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became animated on the sideline. So much so, it garnered headlines.

The reigning NFL MVP threw his helmet in disgust, and had to be restrained by teammates. Mahomes then complained about the call in his postgame press conference, which reportedly led to a fine. It was a little surprising to see Mahomes so emotional, but sports can do that to us all.

During an interview with CBS analyst Nate Burleson on "The NFL Today," Mahomes said it was a moment where fans got to see a different side of his competitive spirit. One instance that's maybe not as endearing as others.

"I think just people have seen me in the light of the competitiveness that I have being shown in a good way," Mahomes said. "Shown with me celebrating, shown with me in the 'Quarterback' documentary series with me and Maxx Crosby going at it. And they say, 'Oh, that's what I want in a player and in a teammate.' And I think I showed it in a bad way. I think the one thing that I've always been taught is you have to accept the consequences of your actions. Obviously I acted in a way that I regretted towards an official, but really, it's never them that control the football game. But I wanted to win.

"We ended up having a big play, and then we ended up losing and that's just the competitive fire in me -- that kind of outburst came out of me," Mahomes continued. "But at the same time, I think once I sat back and just said, 'Man, I could've handled that in a different way.' Then the criticism and stuff like that, it's warranted. I mean, people can say what they want to say, but I know the man that I am and I'm gonna continue to get better from that moment and then try to be a better teammate and player because of it."

That fire is what makes Mahomes one of the best quarterbacks in the game. In five full seasons as a starter, he's won two Super Bowls, two Super Bowl MVPs and two NFL MVPs to go along with five Super Bowls. While the 2023 campaign hasn't been what he or the Chiefs would have liked, Kansas City can clinch the AFC West Monday with a win over the rival Las Vegas Raiders.

Mahomes' full interview with Burleson on "The NFL Today" will air on Christmas Day.