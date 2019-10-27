Patrick Mahomes reportedly set to return to Chiefs in Week 10

The Kansas City Chiefs ruled Patrick Mahomes out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, but the reigning MVP won't be missing much action. Mahomes is only expected to miss two games from the dislocated kneecap he suffered in a Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos and is projected to return in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Mahomes would return as the starting quarterback of the Chiefs on November 10, just 24 days after suffering the dislocated kneecap that was expected to keep him out 4-to-6 weeks. The initial plan was for Mahomes to return in week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the quarterback being a limited participant in practice this week accelerated the timeline.

Mahomes did want to return Sunday, but the decision was made by the Chiefs doctors as a precaution.

"I mean, he attacks everything. That's how he goes about it," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said earlier this week. "I think it was important that he hear from the doctors and the trainers that he could proceed and things would be OK as he goes forward, so he's full-steam ahead."

Matt Moore will be the starting quarterback for the Chiefs in place of Mahomes. Moore completed 10 of 19 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in relief of Mahomes in last week's win over the Broncos. The 35-year old Moore will be making his first start since 2017 and has complied a 15-15 record in 11 seasons, completing 59.4 percent of his passes for 7,055 yards, 46 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.