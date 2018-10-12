Patrick Mahomes reveals the one big thing he’s learned from watching film of Tom Brady

Patrick Mahomes has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this year, and one reason why he's been so good is because he's done his best to emulate some of the league's top quarterbacks, including Tom Brady.

During an interview this week, Mahomes revealed that he's watched a lot of film on Brady over the year and during those sessions, he picked up one big thing from the Patriots quarterback: his ability to move in the pocket.

"Just the way he can move within the pocket and still find lanes to throw the ball is something that I find is truly special," Mahomes said of what he picked up from Brady, via quotes distributed by the team. "I mean, I try to do that, but I mean, you have to keep working on that. He's done that his whole entire career, and it's something that bought him a lot of extra time in the pocket to make a lot of great throws."

As Mahomes explains it, he started watching film of Brady because his coach at Texas Tech, Kliff Kingsbury, spent some time playing for the Patriots. Kingsbury was drafted in the sixth round by New England in 2003 and spent one season with the team on injured reserve before being released in 2004.

"I actually watched Tom Brady a good amount in college," Mahomes said. "My coach in college was Kliff Kingsbury, and he actually was a backup for Brady at one point, and so he showed me things that he liked with Tom and his pocket movements and stuff he did within the pocket that I've tried to put in my game a little bit."

Mahomes must be a fast learner, because he's looked completely comfortable in the pocket during his first season as a full-time starter. Heading into Week 6, Mahomes leads the league with 14 touchdown passes. Thirteen of those scores came during the first three weeks of the season, which allowed Mahomes to break Peyton Manning's record for most touchdowns to start a season without an interception.

The 23-year-old has basically turned the Chiefs offense into one big highlight reel. Besides leading the league in touchdowns, Mahomes also leads the NFL with 19 pass plays of 25 or more yards, which is four more than the next closest quarterback and 11 more than Brady.

Mahomes has been putting highlights on film all season and one person who has seen some of those highlights is Brady. Although the Patriots quarterback hasn't studied Mahomes as closely as Mahomes has studied him, Brady did admit on Friday that he's seen some film on the Chiefs quarterback.

"I've seen a lot of highlights," Brady said. "I haven't necessarily watched -- we just haven't had common opponents thus far. But he's obviously got a great skill-set and playing really well, throwing a lot of touchdowns, really distributing the ball and extending plays, making plays on the move, outside the pocket."

When Brady watches film of another quarterback, he said that he looks for specific things.

"I think quarterbacks are always paying attention to other quarterbacks," Brady said. "You're just watching how they're moving the ball. There's a lot of different ways to lead your team and move the ball down the field and score points. So if you can learn things from other players, you're always trying to and when your offense is hot and you're scoring a lot of points, I think everyone is trying to learn from what they're doing."

Mahomes will be facing his biggest test of the season on Sunday when he plays a Patriots team that seems to chew up young quarterbacks and spit them out when playing at home. Since Gillette Stadium opened in 2002, quarterbacks under the age of 25 have gone 1-41 at New England.

Quarterbacks 25 and under are 1-41 all-time in regular season games played in Gillette Stadium.



The only QB 25 or younger to win one?



Colin Kaepernick, 2012.@gmfb pic.twitter.com/aHhMMwZ3T8 — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) October 12, 2018

