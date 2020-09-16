Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been in some nerve-racking situations on the football field this year, but apparently, trying to lead his team to a comeback win in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV doesn't top his list of the most pressurized situations he's faced in 2020.

During an interview this week with KCSP 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City, Mahomoes was asked what was more nerve-racking: Proposing to his girlfriend or trying to lead his team back from a 10-point deficit during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl.

"Probably proposing, I would say," Mahomes said. "You don't think it's going to be nerve-racking, especially when you've been with someone for so long, but before you get on that knee, man, your heart's racing, I promise you that."

For anyone planning to propose to their significant other in the near future, you now officially know what kind of butterflies you're going to have to deal with: IT'S MORE NERVE-RACKING THAN TRYING TO WIN THE SUPER BOWL.

The good news for Mahomes is that both situations turned out pretty well for him. Back in February, he was voted Super Bowl MVP after leading the Chiefs to 21 points in the fourth quarter during a 31-20 comeback win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Mahomes also hit a home run with his proposal, which fittingly went down on the same night he received his Super Bowl ring.

Following the team's ring ceremony on Sept. 1, Mahomes surprised his long-time girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, with a proposal inside one of the club suites at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes and Matthews met nearly a decade ago while attending Whitehouse High School in Texas.

Now that he's on his way to getting married, Mahomes has been receiving marriage advice from a few of his teammates and it seems that two specific teammates have been giving slightly better advice than everyone else.

"I would say either Anthony Sherman or Gehrig Dieter," Mahomes said when asked who was giving the best advice. "Both those guys have done it the right way. They've kind of kept me in tune on the right steps and the right way to go."

Although Mahomes doesn't have a wedding date set yet, he does have a date with the Chargers coming up on Sunday, which will be kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.