Patrick Mahomes reveals what Tom Brady told him during private meeting after AFC title game

After the Patriots beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship last week, Tom Brady decided to do something a little different following the game.

Instead of settling for a normal postgame handshake with Patrick Mahomes, the Patriots quarterback walked over to the Chiefs locker room and sought out Mahomes for a private meeting following New England's 37-31 overtime win.

Tom Brady just quietly approached a security guard waiting outside the Chiefs’ locker room — and asked if he could see Patrick Mahomes. Brady was escorted into a room where he spoke briefly with him. A very clear display of respect from one incredible quarterback to another. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 21, 2019

So what did the the five-time Super Bowl winner say to Mahomes during the meeting?

The Chiefs quarterback revealed some of those details recently during an interview on ESPN's NFL Live. During the interview, former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi asked if the conversation was "mutual" or if it was more of Brady giving Mahomes encouragement for the future.

"I think it was a little bit of both," Mahomes said. "It was such a great game with so many emotions where it was going back and forth at the end. I felt like he just came up to me and was kind of giving me, saying, 'Good game,' and everything like that."

Mahomes then pointed out that the two quarterbacks had a somewhat similar start to their careers. Both Mahomes and Brady spent the first year of their careers on the bench before being thrust into starting roles during their second season.

"I mean, he was in my place," Mahomes said. "He was young, he got to win the Super Bowl in his first year with you (Bruschi) and everybody, so he understands that time, it flies by, just to make sure to put in the work, and I think he saw that I've put in the work to be in those situations."

After getting two wild games between Brady and Mahomes over the past three months, the good news for football fans is that a third meeting will be coming next season. With Brady already announcing that he'll be playing in 2019, that means he'll be on the field when the Patriots host the Chiefs at some point next season, although we won't know the exact date of that game until the NFL schedule is released in April.