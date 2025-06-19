This week, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce spoke with reporters for the first time since he made the decision to return for his 13th NFL season. There were rumors ahead of Super Bowl LIX that the 35-year old could hang up the cleats for good depending on the outcome of the game. But after the Chiefs were trounced by the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelce decided he was going to play out the final year of his contract.

Chiefs fans held their breath for over two weeks before Kelce announced he would return in 2025. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes likely shared in the anxiety when it came to what Kelce would do, but he revealed to reporters this week that he didn't press his No. 1 pass-catcher on the issue.

"We never talked about it," Mahomes said, via Arrowhead Pride. "I think you have that in the back of your mind -- I mean, for anybody that's played a lot of football seasons, there's always a chance. You have to put in the work in the offseason. I think everybody wants to play in the games, but putting the work in the offseason [is] where stuff gets strenuous."

Kelce told reporters that whether to retire or return wasn't a tough decision. Ultimately, he didn't feel like he had played in his last game when the final whistle blew in Super Bowl LIX.

"It wasn't a very tough [decision] for me," Kelce said. "I know I'm getting older, but at the same time, I still feel like I got a lot that I can prove in this league. It really wasn't that hard of a decision for me."

This past season was the first time it looked like Kelce was slowing down. He caught 97 passes for 823 yards and three touchdowns in 2024, marking his lowest receiving yards total since Kelce's rookie year back in 2013. His 8.5 yards per reception marked a career low as well. Still, the future Hall of Famer led the Chiefs in receiving for the fifth time in the last six years, and was still the clutch player that could move the chains for Mahomes on third down.

This upcoming season is likely Kelce's last ride, and winning a fourth Super Bowl ring would be the perfect way to end a career.