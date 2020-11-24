If you're having Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes over for Thanksgiving, first of all, that's pretty cool, and second, be sure to have some ketchup on the table. The defending Super Bowl champion is known for his incredible plays on the field, but also for his love of ketchup.

Mahomes' love for the condiment has been mentioned in television commercials, he's been asked about it by reporters and he's here to tell you that the obsession continues into the holiday known for its food.

No. 15 discussed his Thanksgiving meal plans on KCSP 610 Sports Radio, informing them he puts ketchup on the meat on his plate.

He said:

"Yeah, dude, I mean come on. You got to put ketchup on that, turkey and ham."

When asked if he was kidding, Mahomes replied, "Come on, you know me better than that."

Take that as no, he is not joking.

While many will have their judgements and criticisms of the choice, I say if he likes it then go for it, it's his holiday meal.

In an interview with CBS Sports over the summer, Mahomes talked about his love for ketchup, saying, "There's just certain things I put ketchup on that people don't like. You don't have to put it on everything, but it does add a little flavor to certain things people won't try it on."

Some of those things include steak, mac and cheese, eggs and now we can add turkey and ham to that list.

While on his appearance with KCSP 610 Sports Radio, Mahomes also talked about altering his holiday plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He noted this year's gathering for turkey day (or should I say turkey and ketchup day) will be small. He only plans to see his fiancee Brittany Matthews, who is expecting the couple's first chid, and his brother Jackson Mahomes.