The Kansas City Chiefs moved to 7-0 on Sunday, as they defeated the rival Las Vegas Raiders, 27-20. In this Week 8 AFC West showdown, we also saw the debut of Patrick Mahomes' newest weapon: DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins was dealt from the Tennessee Titans to the Chiefs last Wednesday in exchange for a 2025 conditional fifth-round pick, but still suited up for his new team five days later. Though Hopkins caught just two passes for 29 yards against the Raiders, Mahomes was impressed by what he saw.

On the Chiefs' first drive of the game, Hopkins converted a third-and-7 by getting open and making a 13-yard catch.

"For this down, in that situation, for him to run it and be in the right position, it shows that he's gonna fit in perfectly in this offense," Mahomes said of the play, via the Kansas City Star.

Hopkins is a very welcomed addition in Kansas City, as the still-undefeated Chiefs have suffered multiple injuries to notable offensive weapons such as Rashee Rice, Marquise Brown and Isiah Pacheco. Hopkins is 32 years old, but he showed in Tennessee he can still play. In 2023, D-Hop caught 75 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns for a 6-11 Titans squad.

Maybe Hopkins isn't the speedster that's going to rack up YAC for Andy Reid, but he's a savvy veteran who can find the holes in the zone, and move the sticks for Mahomes. Just like he did on Sunday.