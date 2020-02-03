Patrick Mahomes says the goal is to be with Chiefs 'for a long time' after Super Bowl LIV win

Patrick Mahomes is the youngest quarterback in NFL history to win NFL MVP and win a Super Bowl title and just the second quarterback to take home both honors in his first three seasons -- Hall of Famer Kurt Warner is the other. Mahomes and Tom Brady are the only two players to win Super Bowl MVP before turning 25, and Mahomes is the youngest in league history to win the award.

Heading into the final year of his rookie contract (not counting the fifth-year option the Chiefs are sure to exercise), Mahomes is set to become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. Russell Wilson is the league's highest-paid player at $35 million per season while Matt Ryan has the largest total salary at $150 million. Mahomes is set to shatter those records in the coming months as the Chiefs will look to sign the franchise quarterback to a massive extension.

Mahomes is set to make a deal that exceeds $40 million per year, one he expects to get done with the Chiefs.

"To me, that's stuff that's handled with other people," Mahomes said Monday, one day after winning Super Bowl MVP honors (via NFL.com). "Obviously I want to be in Kansas City for a long time, understand that. I also want to win a lot of football games here and for me, it's kind of letting that stuff handle itself.

"I'm in a great organization. I have a great team of guys and girls working for me and so for me it's about trusting those people, finding the best way to do it in order to have the best team around me and getting that done whenever the time is right."

Mahomes is in no rush to get a deal done now, but the Chiefs may think differently as his stock continues to rise. The Chiefs quarterback has thrown for 9,412 yards, 76 touchdowns and just 18 interceptions for a 108.9 passer rating in three seasons, winning NFL MVP honors in his first full season and guiding the Chiefs to the Super Bowl in his second full season.

Mahomes is the youngest player to ever win an NFL MVP Award and a Super Bowl (24 years, 138 days), surpassing Emmitt Smith (24 years, 233 days). He is the fifth quarterback to throw 10 or more touchdown passes in a single postseason, having 13 touchdown passes to just two interceptions in five playoff games. Mahomes is 28-8 as an NFL starting quarterback (including postseason).

The price for Mahomes will set NFL records and the Chiefs are willing to keep him for the remainder of his career. For now, Mahomes just wants to win more championships. The contract will take care of itself.