Patrick Mahomes set to make first indoor start in NFL after putting up absurdly high numbers in college

When Patrick Mahomes takes the field in Detroit on Sunday, he'll be doing something he's never done in his NFL career: He'll be starting a game indoors.

That's right, although Mahomes has made a total of 20 starts in his career, he still has yet to play a regular season game in a domed-stadium. During his college career, Mahomes played a total of four games indoors, and if his numbers from those games are any indication, the Lions should be very frightened about what the reigning NFL MVP might do to them on Sunday.

During those four college games, the former Texas Tech quarterback averaged 492.25 passing yards and 4.75 touchdowns per game (To put that in perspective, Mahomes averaged just 366.6 yards in outdoor games during his college career).

Mahomes biggest indoor game came in a 2014 loss to Baylor, when he threw for 598 yards and six touchdowns. The quarterback's most recent college indoor game came in November 2016, and that also came against Baylor, with Mahomes throwing for 586 yards and another six touchdowns.

Although three of his four indoor games came against Baylor, Mahomes also played one against LSU. In the 2015 Texas Bowl, the Chiefs quarterback threw for 370 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-27 loss (Mahomes went 1-3 in his four indoor games, but it's hard to blame him for those losses, considering Texas Tech averaged 40.5 points per game).

Despite the monstrous numbers that he put up during his college career, Mahomes doesn't think there's a big difference between playing outside and inside.

"I think other than like if it's raining or snowing outside, then I don't think it makes too big of a difference," Mahomes said this week, via the Kansas City Star. "I know when you get out there, you still have to play football. You still have to make the throws. I've played (indoors) a couple of times, and, I mean, it feels just like any other football game."

The Chiefs quarterback also added that preparation for an indoor game is basically the same as an outdoor game.

"We practice inside and I've played a few games inside before and we played the preseason last year inside," Mahomes said. "So, you just prepare like it's any other football game. I think that's how you do regardless if you're in a dome and it's snowing or raining -- you just kind of make sure that you're ready to have success whatever the elements or circumstances are."

It's funny that Mahomes should mention that he once played a preseason game indoors, because that's arguably the game when people started noticing just how good he is. During the 2018 preseason, the Chiefs traveled to Atlanta in a game where Mahomes did this....

Mahomes 🎯 ➡️ Hill 🐆



69-yard TOUCHDOWN 😱 pic.twitter.com/fku0pS0mTz — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 18, 2018

The impressive part of that highlight isn't that Mahomes threw a 69-yard touchdown pass, those have happened plenty of times before. The impressive part is that the pass traveled an absurd 68.6 yards through the air.

To put that in perspective, no NFL quarterback has thrown a TD pass that has traveled that far in the air over the past three seasons (The NFL has only been keeping track of air yards since 2016).

Besides Mahomes, the Lions might have another problem on Sunday and that's the fact that Matt Patricia has struggled anytime he's had to go up against one of Andy Reid's offenses in Kansas City. Reid has been the coach in Kansas City since 2013 and during his time with the Chiefs, he's gone up against a Patricia defense three times (Patricia was the Patriots defensive coordinator until 2017). In those three games, the Chiefs averaged 34.3 points and that was with Alex Smith at quarterback. With Mahomes playing indoors, it won't be surprising at all if the Chiefs top that number this week.