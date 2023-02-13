Good morning to everyone but especially to...

THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Sometimes, when Patrick Mahomes is cooking up something magical, you can feel it in the air. An escape act here, a quick completion there, a perfect shot downfield or a big scramble. You feel like it's only a matter of time. Sometimes numbers can't qualify it.

But sometimes numbers can qualify it. And here's one for you: Since 2018, when Mahomes took over as the full-time starter in KC...

He is 14-10 (.583 win pct) in games his team trails by double digits.

All other quarterbacks are 192-1003-5 (.162 win pct) in games their team trails by double digits.

Mahomes did it once again in Super Bowl LVII, leading the Chiefs to a thrilling 38-35 Super Bowl LVII win over the Eagles. It's the Chiefs' second Super Bowl victory in four years, and it's no surprise both have been with Mahomes at the helm.

Mahomes' legacy continues to grow leaps and bounds, writes our John Breech.

Breech: "At 27 years old, he might not quite be in the conversation for the best quarterback of all-time, but he's certainly inching his way there. ... Mahomes led the NFL in passing yards and won the Super Bowl in the same year. Tom Brady never did that. (Actually, no QB in NFL history had ever done that before this year.) Mahomes has now won two Super Bowls and two regular-season MVPs in a five-year span. Brady never did that. (Actually, no QB in NFL history had ever done that.)"

Mahomes' second Lombardi Trophy puts him in some very select company. Also in some select company? Andy Reid, with two Super Bowl triumphs of his own. It's more than coach and player, though, no matter how much spotlight that duo gets.

Here's more from our excellent NFL writers on what else stood out:

Whew. What a night. What a season. What a team, and what a quarterback.

And not such a good morning for...

THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

James Bradberry admitted after the game that he had hoped the officials hadn't seen it. But they had. And with his crucial (if perhaps controversial) penalty, the Eagles' hopes for a second Super Bowl were gone.

FOX/NFL

That was the story of the game for the Eagles: an inability to get stops when they absolutely needed to. This was the first time all season they allowed a score on every single second-half drive.

Never mind that Hurts broke multiple records, posted one of the best losing performances in Super Bowl history and amazed Mahomes. Never mind that the offense hummed almost all night -- save for Hurts' awful fumble, which Nick Bolton scooped-and-scored. Never mind that Nick Sirianni's aggressiveness paid off with two 4th-down conversions. Never mind that the Eagles ran 19 more plays, had the ball for over 11 more minutes and finished with 77 more yards.

In the end, a defense that created havoc all season was stunningly quiet:

Aside from two Mahomes kneeldowns, the Chiefs had exactly one play that lost yards.

Oh, and Kansas City absolutely torched Philadelphia's man defense

In the end, it's a tough loss to swallow. It was there for the taking, but only the Chiefs took it.

... And it's another oh-so-close sports moment for the City of Brotherly love.

The playing surface at the Super Bowl was awful

Rihanna crushes halftime show... while pregnant! Plus the best commercials that aired 🏈

Getty Images

If Mahomes was the best performer at the Super Bowl, Rihanna certainly wasn't far behind. Her halftime show was outstanding as she reached deep into her bag of hits while hovering over the field. You can watch it all here and read our Shanna McCarriston's review here.

As if Rihanna's 12-song performance wasn't enough, she did it all while pregnant! One of her representatives confirmed the news after the game, so Rihanna's promise of a special guest turned out to be the fact that her second child is on the way.

For the commercials, there were some really solid ones. Our Austin Nivison ranked his top five, and I mostly agree -- though I would love more dog content (who wouldn't?!)

Colts plan to hire Eagles OC Shane Steichen as head coach 🏈

The Colts' long and strange coaching search is nearing an end. Indianapolis has zeroed in on Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, according to our Jonathan Jones. However, due to league rules, Steichen cannot be formally hired until after the Super Bowl.

The Colts spent the weekend informing other candidates of their decision. Jones reported that the two sides still have to hammer out a deal but all indications are that Steichen, if all goes well, will be the next Colts head coach.

Steichen's biggest task will be finding a quarterback. The Colts started Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles in 2022 alone, and next season will be their seventh straight with a different Week 1 starter.

Zion Williamson will miss more time after re-aggravating hamstring 🏀

Getty Images

Pelicans star Zion Williamson will miss multiple weeks after the All-Star break. He re-aggravated a prior hamstring injury.

Williamson has not played since straining his hamstring Jan. 2 against the 76ers .

against the . The Pelicans are 6-14 since. Overall, they're 17-12 with Williamson this season and 12-16 without him.

Overall, they're 17-12 with Williamson this season and 12-16 without him. Williamson was healing "as expected"

It's the latest chapter in what's already a long injury history for Williamson. He played just 24 games in 2019-20 as a rookie due to knee issues, dealt with toe, finger and thumb injuries in 2020-21 and missed all of 2021-22 with a foot injury. He has played in 114 of the Pelicans' 283 games since being drafted first overall.

College basketball recap: Northwestern tops No. 1 Purdue, Duke gets hosed 🏀

With the Super Bowl over and the craziness of the NBA trade deadline passed, it's officially time to lock in on college basketball. No more excuses.

And no, I'm not just saying that because my alma mater beat the nation's top team for the first time ever... but that certainly didn't hurt. Yes, Northwestern beat No. 1 Purdue, 64-58, for the Wildcats' first ever win in 19 tries against an AP No. 1-ranked opponent.

Boo Buie (26 points) and Chase Audige (15 points, all in the second half) led the way.

(26 points) and (15 points, all in the second half) led the way. Northwestern finished the game on a 12-1 run over the final 3:12. Purdue had five turnovers over that stretch.

Likely national player of the year Zach Edey (24 points, eight rebounds) was the only player in double figures for the Boilermakers, who have now lost two of three.

That capped a wild weekend across the country. Here are more headlines.

Finally, New Mexico State suspended its program for the rest of the season after reports of hazing. Three players are facing a trio of offenses, including one count of false imprisonment, one count of harassment and two counts of criminal sexual contact.

🏀 Nuggets at Heat, 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV