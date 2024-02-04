Patrick Mahomes Sr., father of Patrick Mahomes II, the star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, was arrested in Smith County, Texas on Saturday and charged with "driving while intoxicated third time or more," per jail records.

Mahomes was arrested by the Tyler (Texas) Police Department on Feb. 3, but no released date was posted. Jail records indicate Mahomes' last arrest for DWI came in 2019. Mahomes was a star athlete himself, an MLB pitcher who played for six teams. He last appeared for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2003.

This comes as his son is preparing to start in his fourth Super Bowl this upcoming Sunday in Las Vegas. With a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, Mahomes II can become the fifth quarterback to win three Super Bowls, joining Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw and Troy Aikman.

If Mahomes II wins Super Bowl MVP, he will join Magic Johnson as the only players in NFL/NBA/NHL/MLB history to win three championship round MVPs before age 29.